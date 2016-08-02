Bookrunner : Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately 36 mln existing ordinary shares in equiniti group plc . Placing of about 36 mln existing ordinary shares in equiniti (representing about 12.0% of equiniti's share capital) . Funds managed by Advent to sell part of their interest in co through an accelerated bookbuild .Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank is acting as sole bookrunner on placing.