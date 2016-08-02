Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)
301.70GBp
3:41pm IST
-0.50 (-0.17%)
302.20
301.30
302.35
299.40
95,856
1,109,527
319.30
170.13
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Advent Funds sold 36 mln Equiniti shares at 170p/shr - bookrunner
Bookrunner :Equiniti Group Plc: Advent funds sold 36 mln existing ordinary shares at a price of 170 pence per share - bookrunner. Full Article
Advent funds to sell 36 mln shares in Equiniti - bookrunner
Bookrunner : Accelerated bookbuild offering of approximately 36 mln existing ordinary shares in equiniti group plc . Placing of about 36 mln existing ordinary shares in equiniti (representing about 12.0% of equiniti's share capital) . Funds managed by Advent to sell part of their interest in co through an accelerated bookbuild .Barclays bank plc, acting through its investment bank is acting as sole bookrunner on placing. Full Article
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million
Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.