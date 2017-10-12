Edition:
Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)

EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,205.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
2,200.00
Open
2,200.00
Day's High
2,300.00
Day's Low
2,200.00
Volume
47,146
Avg. Vol
682,178
52-wk High
2,300.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00

Latest Key Developments

Equites Property Fund says HY ‍headline earnings per share 59.9 cents​
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED BY 7.4% TO R15.22 FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​.HY ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 59.9 CENTS​.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund says NAV per share for six months to Aug. 31 up 5 pct
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Equites Property Fund Limited : Distribution per share for 6 months ended 31 August 2016 amounts to 54.44 cents . Net asset value per share increased by 5 pct during 6 months ended 31 August 2016 to r 13.54 .Fair value of property and land portfolio totals r5.9 billion as at 31 August 2016.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund says to buy distribution centre
Monday, 26 Sep 2016 

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Purchase consideration is £17 million and transaction was concluded off-market. .Acquisition Of Amazon Distribution Centre In Stoke-on-Tent, England.  Full Article

Equites Property Fund to buy Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley for 28 mln stg
Friday, 27 May 2016 

Equites Property Fund Ltd : Concluded an agreement with British Oversees Bank Nominees to acquire a Tesco distribution centre in Hinckley, England for £28 000 000 in cash .Transaction will contribute positively to Equites' distributable earnings in current year.  Full Article

