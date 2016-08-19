Edition:
India

Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)

ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

321.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.60 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs328.15
Open
Rs330.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
64,157
Avg. Vol
92,290
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eveready Industries India gets 179.4 mln rupees order for supply of LED tube lights
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 

Eveready Industries India Ltd : Got order worth 179.4 million rupees from Energy Efficiency Services for design and supply of LED tube light .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Eveready Industries India Ltd News

BRIEF-Eveready Industries India gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

» More ERDY.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials