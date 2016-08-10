Edition:
India

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.48TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.02TL (+0.24%)
Prev Close
8.46TL
Open
8.50TL
Day's High
8.55TL
Day's Low
8.45TL
Volume
17,082,065
Avg. Vol
15,180,995
52-wk High
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eregli Demir ve Celik Q2 net profit down at 318.0 mln lira
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS : Q2 net profit of 318.0 million lira ($107.49 million) versus 441.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.67 billion lira versus 3.17 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS gives 2016 EBITDA and net profit margin below analysts' estimates
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Sees 2016 EBITDA margin of between 15 percent-17 percent.Sees 2016 net profit margin of between 6 percent- 8 percent.Sees 9 million tonnes production and sales in 2016.Plans total $461 million investment in 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 18.4 percent-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.FY 2016 net profit margin of 10.5 percent-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS announces dividend for FY 2015
Tuesday, 8 Mar 2016 

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Proposes to pay gross 0.30 and net 0.2583312 lira per share dividend for FY 2015.  Full Article

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS signs letter of intent with Linde Group for 50/50 partnership to support Isdemir's production- Reuters
Friday, 19 Feb 2016 

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Signs letter of intent with Linde Group for 50/50 partnership to support Isdemir's production- Reuters.A new facility will be set up in order to support Isdemir's additional gas need.The new facility will be active in less than 20 months and Isdemir's oxygen production capacity by 14 percent and nitrogen production capacity will be increased by 45 percent.  Full Article

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS secures EUR 75 million credit from EBRD-Reuters
Wednesday, 20 Jan 2016 

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Secures 75 million euros credit from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)- Reuters.Company did not disclosed maturity and cost of the credit.The credit will be used for financing of two facility investment projects in Iskenderun and Eregli.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS News

» More EREGL.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials