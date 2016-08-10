Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eregli Demir ve Celik Q2 net profit down at 318.0 mln lira

Eregli Demir Ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS : Q2 net profit of 318.0 million lira ($107.49 million) versus 441.7 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 2.67 billion lira versus 3.17 billion lira year ago.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS gives 2016 EBITDA and net profit margin below analysts' estimates

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Sees 2016 EBITDA margin of between 15 percent-17 percent.Sees 2016 net profit margin of between 6 percent- 8 percent.Sees 9 million tonnes production and sales in 2016.Plans total $461 million investment in 2016.FY 2016 EBITDA margin of 18.4 percent-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.FY 2016 net profit margin of 10.5 percent-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS announces dividend for FY 2015

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Proposes to pay gross 0.30 and net 0.2583312 lira per share dividend for FY 2015.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS signs letter of intent with Linde Group for 50/50 partnership to support Isdemir's production- Reuters

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Signs letter of intent with Linde Group for 50/50 partnership to support Isdemir's production- Reuters.A new facility will be set up in order to support Isdemir's additional gas need.The new facility will be active in less than 20 months and Isdemir's oxygen production capacity by 14 percent and nitrogen production capacity will be increased by 45 percent.

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS secures EUR 75 million credit from EBRD-Reuters

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS:Secures 75 million euros credit from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)- Reuters.Company did not disclosed maturity and cost of the credit.The credit will be used for financing of two facility investment projects in Iskenderun and Eregli.