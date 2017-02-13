Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Key Group reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Enerplus Corp

Enerplus Corp : Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Enerplus Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2knRUj3) Further company coverage: [ERF.TO] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Enerplus reports Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items

Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces second quarter 2016 results including strengthened balance sheet and further cost reductions . Q2 loss per share c$0.77 including items . Production averaged 93,659 boe per day during quarter . Sees 2016 average annual production 92,000-94,000 boe/day . Sees 2016 capital spending $215 million . Revised full year 2016 guidance to reflect stronger natural gas production from marcellus, a lower expected overall royalty expense .Continues to expect its 2016 capital and dividend commitments to be fully funded through internally generated cash flow.

Enerplus announces C$200 mln bought deal financing

Enerplus Corp : Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis 29 million shares of company at a price of C$6.90 per common share . Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce indebtedness under company's bank credit facility .Enerplus announces C$200 million bought deal financing.

Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results

Enerplus Corp : Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results . Q1 loss per share c$0.84 . Qtrly FFO per share $0.20 . Production averaged 97,860 boe per day during quarter, total production was down 8 pct from previous quarter . Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast .2016 capital spending and production guidance remain unchanged.

Enerplus Corp announces cash dividend for May 2016

Enerplus Corp:Says cash dividend in the amount of C$0.01 per share.Payable on May 16 to all shareholders of record date as on May 2.Ex-dividend date for this payment is April 28.

Enerplus Corp announces sale of assets in Northwest Alberta

Enerplus Corp:Says entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain non-core assets located in Northwest Alberta, including its Pouce Coupe asset.Says total cash consideration for the Assets is about $95.5 mln, subject to closing adjustments, and the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016.Says has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total $288.5 million upon the closing of this divestment, to reduce its outstanding debt, including repurchasing a portion of its senior unsecured notes.

Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for March 2016

Enerplus Corporation:Says cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.03 per share will be payable on March 15, 2016 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.The ex-dividend date for this payment is February 25, 2016.

Enerplus Corp announces cash dividend for Feb. 2016

Enerplus Corp:Announces that a cash dividend in the amount of C$0.03 per share will be payable on February 16, 2016 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2016.

Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for December 2015

Enerplus Corporation:Says cash dividend in the amount of CDN$0.03 per share will be payable on December 15, 2015 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2015.ex-dividend date for this payment is November 27, 2015.