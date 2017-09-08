Eramet SA (ERMT.PA)
71.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€71.32
--
--
--
--
125,498
€72.57
€36.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eramet sets cash cost target for subsidiary Societe le Nickel at 4.0 USD/lb by end-2020
Sept 8 (Reuters) - ERAMET
Eramet sells Erachem to PMHC II
Eramet announces final terms of convertible bonds settlement
Eramet launches an offering of net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares
BRIEF-France to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to state holding agency APE
Corrects to show stake to be transferred to APE, not FSI Equation.French finance ministry says in statement on Wednesday: It is in negotiations to transfer a 25.66 percent stake in mining group Eramet from state investment bank BPI France to state shareholdings agency APE . The operation is expected be concluded by the end of August . The stake will continue to be controlled through investment vehicle FSI Equation . The deal is part of a reorganisation of the state's stakeholdings .The ministry confirms that the French state will support convertible bond issue announced earlier by Eramet. Full Article
France says to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to FSI
French finance ministry says in statement on Wednesday: It is in negotiations to transfer a 25.66 percent stake in mining group Eramet from state investment bank BPI France to FSI Equation, another state investment vehicle . The operation is expected be concluded by the end of August . The deal is part of a reorganisation of the state's stakeholdings .The ministry confirms that the French state will support convertible bond issue announced earlier by Eramet. Full Article
Eramet H1 EBITDA drops to 56 million euros
Eramet H1 net loss widens to 141 million euros
Eramet announces recovery plan project for Societe le Nickel
