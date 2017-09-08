Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eramet sets cash cost target for subsidiary Societe le Nickel at 4.0 USD/lb by end-2020

Sept 8 (Reuters) - ERAMET ::REG-ERAMET GROUP: SLN PERFORMANCE PLAN STRENGTHENED IN NEW CALEDONIA.‍ERAMET ANNOUNCES A PROJECT TO STRENGTHEN PERFORMANCE PLAN FOR ITS SUBSIDIARY SOCIETE LE NICKEL (SLN) IN NEW CALEDONIA​.NEW CASH COST TARGET HAS BEEN SET AT 4.0 USD/LB BY THE END OF 2020 FOR SLN.‍​.

Eramet sells Erachem to PMHC II

Eramet SA : Signs agreement to sell ERACHEM (Manganese Chemicals) to PMHC II, Inc. . Consideration for transaction is approximately 190 million dollars . Scope of transaction includes several subsidiaries of COMILOG, a Gabonese entity, which is 63.71 pct controlled by Eramet .Completion is expected to occur prior to end of year.

Eramet announces final terms of convertible bonds settlement

Eramet : Announces the final terms of the net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares (ODIRNAN) offering of approximately €100 million ($112.34 million) . Settlement of the bonds and their admission to the regulated market of euronext in paris are expected to take place on 5 october 2016 . From Oct. 5, 2022, the bonds will bear interest at an annual rate equal to the six-month euribor rate increased by 1,000 basis points, payable semi-annually . Nominal value of the bonds, which will be issued at par, has been set at €46.33, representing a conversion premium of 30% over the company's reference share price .From the issue date until Oct. 4, 2022, the bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 4% payable semi-annually.

Eramet launches an offering of net share settled undated bonds convertible into new shares

BRIEF-France to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to state holding agency APE

Corrects to show stake to be transferred to APE, not FSI Equation.French finance ministry says in statement on Wednesday: It is in negotiations to transfer a 25.66 percent stake in mining group Eramet from state investment bank BPI France to state shareholdings agency APE . The operation is expected be concluded by the end of August . The stake will continue to be controlled through investment vehicle FSI Equation . The deal is part of a reorganisation of the state's stakeholdings .The ministry confirms that the French state will support convertible bond issue announced earlier by Eramet.

France says to transfer Eramet stake from BPI France to FSI

Eramet H1 EBITDA drops to 56 million euros

Eramet : H1 EBITDA EUR 56 million versus EUR 78 million year ago . Sales stood at EUR 1.37 billion in first-half 2016, down nearly 16% compared with first-half 2015 . H1 nickel production 25,737 metric tons versus 26,279 metric tons year ago .H1 manganese alloys production 349,000 metric tons versus 352,700 metric tons year ago.

Eramet H1 net loss widens to 141 million euros

Eramet Sa :H1 net income, group share was loss of 141 million euros ($154.97 million), down compared with first-half 2015 (loss 83 million euros).

Eramet announces recovery plan project for Societe le Nickel

Eramet : Recovery plan project for Societe le Nickel (SLN) . Agreement in principle reached between SLN's shareholders on financing scheme and related arrangements . Strengthening of cost reduction and productivity improvement plan . Objective is to reduce SLN's cash cost by 25 pct compared with 2015 average at end-2017 at an annual rate to $4.50/lb on basis of economic conditions of early 2016 . Project will be submitted to staff representative bodies as well as SLN's board of directors in May 2016 . Eramet's board of directors has agreed to provide additional financing of 40 million euros ($45.61 million) to ensure SLN's continued operations until end-June . Board of directors has also noted that STCPI has been offered financing by French government up to 200 million euros .STCPI has agreed to ensure its financial contribution share towards SLN's continued operations and roll-out of cost reduction and productivity improvement plan project.