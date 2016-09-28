Edition:
India

Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)

EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

210.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.85 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs215.30
Open
Rs215.00
Day's High
Rs216.35
Day's Low
Rs209.50
Volume
505,023
Avg. Vol
948,060
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Eros International Media signs deal with UAE's Phars Film
Wednesday, 28 Sep 2016 

Eros International Media Ltd: Eros International ties up with UAE's Phars Film for co-production & distribution of Malayalam movies . Deal licenses Phars Films to use distribution of Malayalam movies overseas .Deal licenses Eros to use distribution of all Malayalam movies produced jointly in India.  Full Article

Eros International Media forms strategic partnership with Puja Entertainment & Films Ltd
Monday, 20 Jun 2016 

Eros International Media Ltd : Forms strategic partnership with vashu bhagnani's puja entertainment & films ltd .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Eros International Media Ltd News

BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt

* Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale

» More EROS.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials