Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

724.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.90 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs719.75
Open
Rs719.75
Day's High
Rs730.00
Day's Low
Rs717.00
Volume
562,876
Avg. Vol
1,332,790
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors​
Monday, 23 Oct 2017 

Oct 23 (Reuters) - State Bank of India::‍State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors​.  Full Article

Escorts Ltd divests auto product business
Thursday, 11 Aug 2016 

Escorts Ltd : Escorts Ltd divests auto product business . Divestment of OEM and Export business of auto product division to Badve Engineering in all cash deal .  Full Article

Escorts June-qtr profit up about 33 pct
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Escorts Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 469.6 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 10.51 billion rupees . India's Escorts Ltd net profit in June quarter last year was 351.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 9.61 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 496 million rupees .  Full Article

India's Escorts Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 29 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 

Escorts Ltd : India's Escorts Ltd says March-quarter net profit 164.3 million rupees; net sales 8.01 billion rupees . India's Escorts Ltd - Recommends dividend of INR 1.20 per share .  Full Article

Escorts Ltd News

BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors​

* ‍State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors​ Source text - State Bank of India (SBI) signed an agreement with Escorts Limited to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts Tractors. The MOU was signed by Mr. S. Adikesavan, Chief General Manager - AgriBusiness, SBI and Mr. Virendra Kumar Puri, Head Sales Excellence & Business Administration, Escorts Limited. Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

