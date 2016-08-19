Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ensign Energy announces approval of dividend reinvestment plan

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Announces approval of dividend reinvestment plan .Received all necessary regulatory approvals, effective August 17, 2016, in respect of its dividend reinvestment plan.

Ensign Energy Services qtrly loss per share $0.26

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 second quarter results . Q2 revenue C$175.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$183.8 million . Q2 FFO per share C$0.24 . Net capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted between $40 to $45 million . Qtrly loss per share $0.26 . United States drilling recorded 1,609 operating days in Q2, 46 percent decrease from 2,987 operating days in Q2 of 2015 .International drilling recorded 1,544 operating days in Q2,30 percent decrease from 2,206 operating days recorded in Q2 of 2015.

Ensign Energy Services Q1 FFO per share C$0.36

Ensign Energy Services Inc : Sets quarterly cash dividend of C$0.12 per share . Capital expenditures for calendar year 2016 are now targeted at $45.0 million . For remainder of 2016, company expects to operate internationally at similar utilization levels to those of Q1 . Demand for canadian oilfield services was lower compared to prior quarters due to decrease in oil and natural gas commodity prices . "oilfield services activity levels in Canada continue to be weak, as had widely been expected" . Ensign Energy Services Inc reports 2016 first quarter results . Q1 FFO per share C$0.36 .Q1 revenue C$258.5 million versus i/b/e/s view c$235.9 million.

Ensign Energy Services Inc announces Fourth quarter dividend

Ensign Energy Services Inc:Says declaration by its Board of Directors of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per Common Share.Board of Directors of Ensign declared the dividend of $0.12 per Common Share to be payable on January 6, 2016 to all Common Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2015.