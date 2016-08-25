Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Essentra says ‍trading in Q3 showed modest like-for-like revenue growth for overall group​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - ESSENTRA PLC ::‍TRADING IN Q3 2017 SHOWED MODEST LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH FOR OVERALL GROUP​.‍"CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE THAT COMPONENT SOLUTIONS WILL GENERATE A SIMILARLY STRONG RESULT IN H2 COMPARED TO FIRST HALF OF YEAR"​.IN Q3 ‍IMPROVED TRENDS IN ALL THREE DIVISIONS COMPARED TO HALF YEAR 2017​.SEES ‍FILTER PRODUCTS TO DELIVER AN IMPROVED TREND IN BOTH LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN H2​.‍IN HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING DETERIORATION IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO MODERATE MODESTLY IN H2 IS TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN HY 2017​.IN HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING, ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN H2 IS ANTICIPATED TO BE SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN HY 2017, OWING TO PROFIT IMPLICATIONS OF HURRICANE MARIA ON SITES IN PUERTO RICO.

Essentra sells Porous Technologies to Filtration Group for 220 mln stg

Essentra : Divestment of Porous Technologies business . Transaction values Porous Technologies at £220m, free of cash and debt . Of which c. £215m in cash and c. £5m in the form of a promissory note payable three years from completion .Sale is to Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries.

Essentra half yearly LFL revenue down 7 pct

Essentra Plc : Interim dividend 6.3 penceper share . Revenue broadly unchanged at 545m stg, down 7 pct on a like-for-like 1 basis; adjusted operating profit 2 down 18 pct for HY . Half year dividend unchanged at 6.3p per share. . Fy 2016 outlook is for a mid single-digit decline in like-for-like revenue, with adjusted operating profit in range of 155 - 165m stg .Pre-Tax profit - adjusted 63m stg for half year ended 30 June 2016 versus 77m stg half year ended 30 June 2015.

Essentra shares open down 22 percent after co warns on fy results

Essentra Plc : Shares open down 22 percent after co warns on fy results

Essentra sees lower full-year adjusted operating profit

Essentra Plc : Following trading update in respect of current financial year ending 31 December 2016 . Unlikely to achieve trading levels previously anticipated at time of full year 2015 results announcement in February 2016 . Conditions in filter products have deteriorated owing to a more challenging market backdrop . Extensive site integration programme in health & personal care packaging has resulted in some short-term operational issues in both US and UK . Full year 2016 revenue is anticipated to be broadly unchanged versus prior year (FY 2015: 1,098.1 mln stg) . Adjusted operating profit is now expected to be in range of 155 mln stg - 165m (FY 2015: 171.5 mln stg) .Second half profit stronger than H1 2016 and directionally consistent with H2 2015.