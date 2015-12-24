Edition:
Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

ESP.L on London Stock Exchange

97.75GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
98.00
Open
97.50
Day's High
98.25
Day's Low
97.11
Volume
283,319
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
52-wk High
115.68
52-wk Low
97.11

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Empiric Student Property plc announces acquisition
Thursday, 24 Dec 2015 

Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has acquired the freehold of a 241 bed, student accommodation property in St Andrews for £26.0 million (excluding costs).  Full Article

Empiric Student Property plc acquires forward funded development in Sheffield
Monday, 14 Dec 2015 

Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has exchanged contracts on Provincial House, a 107 bed forward funded development in Sheffield, for a total investment of £11 million.  Full Article

Empiric Student Property PLC News

BRIEF-Empiric Student ‍enters deal for premium student accommodation development

* SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH​

