Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)
ESP.L on London Stock Exchange
97.75GBp
3:50pm IST
97.75GBp
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.26%)
-0.25 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
98.00
98.00
Open
97.50
97.50
Day's High
98.25
98.25
Day's Low
97.11
97.11
Volume
283,319
283,319
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
1,234,167
52-wk High
115.68
115.68
52-wk Low
97.11
97.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Empiric Student Property plc announces acquisition
Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has acquired the freehold of a 241 bed, student accommodation property in St Andrews for £26.0 million (excluding costs). Full Article
Empiric Student Property plc acquires forward funded development in Sheffield
Empiric Student Property plc:Says it has exchanged contracts on Provincial House, a 107 bed forward funded development in Sheffield, for a total investment of £11 million. Full Article
BRIEF-Empiric Student enters deal for premium student accommodation development
* SAYS ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH