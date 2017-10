May 23 (Reuters) - Ezz Steel Co ::FY consol net profit attributable to shareholders EGP 162.5 million versus net loss of EGP 418 million year ago.FY consol net sales EGP 23.19 billion versus EGP 16.64 billion year ago.

Ezz Steel Co Sae : Ezz steel posts second quarter net loss of 239.567 million egyptian pounds ($26.98 million) versus loss of 200.755 million pounds in same period a year earlier .Ezz Steel second quarter sales fall to 4.035 billion pounds versus 4.460 billion in the same period a year earlier.