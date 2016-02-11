Edition:
India

Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA (ESSF.PA)

ESSF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

59.02EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€59.02
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,213
52-wk High
€63.95
52-wk Low
€34.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Esso Francaise announces draft agreement for sale of activities in three airports
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 

Esso Francaise SA:Plans agreement with world fuels services for the sale of business and operations at airports of Nice, Bordeaux and le Bourget‍​.Deal is for about 20 million euros.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise SA News

» More ESSF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials