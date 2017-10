May 23 (Reuters) - Essel Propack Ltd :Says recommended dividend of INR 2.40 per equity share.Consol March quarter net profit 460.9 million rupees.Consol March quarter total income 6.40 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 387.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 5.81 billion.