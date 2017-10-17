Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One

Oct 17 (Reuters) - MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS PLC ::MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS​.CO TO HAVE EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TERRITORY RIGHTS TO ROLL OUT NEW ATTRACTION FORMATS, THEMED ACCOMMODATION, INCLUDING PEPPA PIG.‍DEAL COVERS ALL TERRITORIES EXCLUDING UK AND IN CHINA, RIGHTS WILL BE LICENSED TO MERLIN ON A NON-EXCLUSIVE BASIS​.EXPECTS TO OPEN IN-PARK AREAS IN 2 RESORT THEME PARKS IN 2018; EXPECTED FIRST STANDALONE ATTRACTION WILL OPEN IN 2019​.

Entertainment One posts FY pretax profit 37 mln stg

May 23 (Reuters) - Entertainment One Ltd ::FY pretax profit 37 million stg versus 48 million stg year ago.FY revenues 1.08 billion stg vs 802.7 million stg year ago.Says directors declared final dividend in respect of financial year ended 31 March 2017 of 1.3 pence.Says as at 31 March 2017 overall net debt at £187.4 million was £6.6 million higher than prior year.Television division expected to see continued organic growth for FY18.Investment in acquired content for eone television expected to increase to over £40 million and production spend expected to grow to over £170 million.Investment in productions for mark gordon company expected to decrease to around £80 million.

ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne

ITV Plc : ITV withdraws proposal to acquire eOne . Continues to believe in strategic logic and potential benefits of acquiring eOne .Appears this value is different to level at which board of eone would currently engage in a more formal process.

Entertainment One buys remaining 50 pct stake in Secret Location

Entertainment One Ltd :Group has completed purchase of remaining 50% stake in leading digital studio secret location, which results in full ongoing ownership by group..

ITV says proposed combination with Entertainment One has strong strategic rationale

ITV Plc : Response to Entertainment One announcements . Confirms that it has made a proposal to board of eOne to combine two companies. Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Believes that proposed combination with eOne has strong strategic rationale and would further accelerate ITV's rebalancing of business . ITV also reserves right to withdraw, vary or amend proposal, in whole or in part, at any time . Board of eOne has rejected this proposal . Proposal represents a significant premium over undisturbed eOne share price, prior to impact of recent bid speculation . Proposal represents a premium of 19.3 pct over eOne's share price of 197.90 pence on Aug. 8 2016, last business day preceding proposal . Proposal represents a premium of 41.1 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 167.28 pence in 1 month period to July 11 2016 . Proposal is subject to normal diligence and any transaction would require board approval and customary other approvals. .Says proposal represents a premium of 46.7 pct over eOne's weighted average share price of 160.89 pence in 6 month period to July 11 2016.

Entertainment One full-year pretax profit rises 9 pct

Entertainment One Ltd : Restructuring programme launched which will yield annual cost savings of £10 million from FY18 . FY pretax profit rose 9 percent to 48 million stg . FY revenue rose 2 percent to 803 million stg .Final dividend up 9 percent to 1.2 pence per share.