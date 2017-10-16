Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Europcar Groupe issues 600 million euro senior bonds

Oct 16 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::ISSUES SENIOR BONDS WORTH EUR 600 MLN‍​.ISSUES SENIOR BONDS DUE 2024‍​.ISSUES GUARANTEED SENIOR BONDS WORTH 350 MILLION EUROS‍​ ‍​.GUARANTEED SENIOR BONDS ARE DUE 2022‍​.

Europcar Group acquires its Irish Franchisee

Europcar Group :Europcar Group extends its corporate network with the acquisition of its Irish Franchisee.

Europcar to make exceptional dividend payout for 2016

Europcar Groupe CEO Caroline Parot tells an Investor Day. : Group will make an exceptional dividend payout for 2016 of at least 50 percent of net income .Q3 trading activity in Europe was at good level despite French attacks.

Europcar eyes revenue of over 3 bln euros by 2020

Europcar statement: Eyes revenue of over 3 billion euros by 2020 . Eyes adjusted corporate Ebitda margin of over 14 percent by 2020 .Europcar keeps 2016 financial goals.

Europcar Groupe appoints Jean-Claude Poupard CFO

Europcar Groupe SA :Jean-Claude Poupard appointed Europcar Group chief financial officer.

Europcar Groupe renegotiates fleet asset-backed financings

Europcar Groupe : Europcar Group Pursues The Optimization Of Its Fleet Asset-backed Financings . Europcar group has improved terms and conditions of its senior asset revolving facility (SARF) and associated interest rate swaps . Has also renegotiated its uk fleet financing, and entered into new or amended operating leases, . Senior tranche of fleet securitization (SARF) has been increased by 200 million euros ($224.84 million) to 1.3 billion euros with an improved margin by 20 bps to euribor +150bps . Renegotiation has extended final maturity from July 2019 to July 2020 .Renegotiated with a pool of banks £425 million fleet club deal facility notably to improve margin by 20bps to libor +180bps.

Europcar H1 revenue down at 948 million euros

Europcar Groupe Sa : H1 adjusted corporate EBITDA at 55 million euros ($60.4 million) demonstrating continuing investments notably in interrent and digital transformation. . H1 net profit of 3 million euros versus a loss of 157 million euros in the 2015 first semester . H1 revenue 948 million euros versus 961 million euros a year ago . Full year 2016 revised guidance in a context of weakened economic and operating environment following notably Brexit and European terrorist attacks . Sees FY 2016 slight increase of revenue on an organic basis and adjusted corporate EBITDA above last year 251 million euros . Sees adjusted corporate EBITDA conversion to corporate free cash flow above 50 pct . Sees 2016 dividend payout ratio at least 30 pct of net income Further company coverage: [EUCAR.PA] ($1 = 0.9107 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

Europcar Groupe invests in start-up Wanderio

Europcar Groupe SA :Europcar Group invests in Wanderio, a multimodal start-up.

Europcar and Taxeo establish partnership

Europcar Groupe SA :Europcar and Taxeo go into partnership to offer companies hard cash savings.

Europcar Group announces the acquisition of Bluemove by Ubeeqo

Europcar Groupe SA :Europcar Group announces the acquisition of Bluemove by Ubeeqo.