Eckert & Ziegler H1 sales up 2 pct at 70.1 million euros

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG : In H1 posted a 1.1 million euros rise in sales to 70.1 million euros ($78.36 million) compared to the same period in prior year (+ 2 pct) . Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016 .Sees FY 2016 profit to decline to around 1.80 euros per share due to absence of positive one-off effects.

Eckert & Ziegler Q1 sales up 6 pct at EUR 35.8 mln

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG : Sales growth and strong operating result in the first quarter . Reported sales of 35.8 million euros ($40.73 million) (+6 percent) in Q1 of 2016 . Q1 EBIT declined by 0.9 million euros to 4.3 million euros . Q1 earnings after minority interests fell by 0.2 million euros to 2.5 million euros, or 0.47 euro per share . Compared to 2015, more or less constant sales of 140 million euros are expected for 2016 .In 2016 profit is likely to decline to around 1.80 euro per share due to absence of positive one-off effects.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik subscribes to capital increase at BEBIG

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Subscribes to capital increase at BEBIG.To increase its shareholding in BEBIG to around 80 percent from just under 75 percent.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik gives FY 2016 outlook

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Sees in FY 2016 consolidated profit of some 9.5 million euros or 1.80 euro per share.Stable sales of around 140 million euros and an EBIT of roughly 16 million euros are expected for FY 2016.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share entitled to a dividend (prior year: 0.60 euros).

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik to sell U.S. seed business

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Is to sell its U.S. seed business to the U.S.- based Theragenics Corporation.Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2015.Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price.

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik comments on FY 2015 sales outlook and gives FY 2016 sales outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Sales are expected to increase slightly to between 137 million and 140 million euros in FY 2016.Assuming exchange rates remain stable sales are expected to rise to over 133 million euros in FY 2015.FY 2016 revenue estimate 139.85 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.