Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG (EUZG.DE)
36.22EUR
5:08pm IST
€0.02 (+0.06%)
€36.19
€36.38
€36.38
€36.05
463
8,326
€38.17
€20.89
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Eckert & Ziegler H1 sales up 2 pct at 70.1 million euros
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG
Eckert & Ziegler Q1 sales up 6 pct at EUR 35.8 mln
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik subscribes to capital increase at BEBIG
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Subscribes to capital increase at BEBIG.To increase its shareholding in BEBIG to around 80 percent from just under 75 percent. Full Article
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik gives FY 2016 outlook
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Sees in FY 2016 consolidated profit of some 9.5 million euros or 1.80 euro per share.Stable sales of around 140 million euros and an EBIT of roughly 16 million euros are expected for FY 2016. Full Article
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share entitled to a dividend (prior year: 0.60 euros). Full Article
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik to sell U.S. seed business
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Is to sell its U.S. seed business to the U.S.- based Theragenics Corporation.Transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2015.Parties have agreed not to disclose the sales price. Full Article
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik comments on FY 2015 sales outlook and gives FY 2016 sales outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen und Medizintechnik AG:Sales are expected to increase slightly to between 137 million and 140 million euros in FY 2016.Assuming exchange rates remain stable sales are expected to rise to over 133 million euros in FY 2015.FY 2016 revenue estimate 139.85 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Eckert & Ziegler completes acquisition of Gamma-Service
May 31 ECKERT & ZIEGLER STRAHLEN UND MEDIZINTECHNIK AG: