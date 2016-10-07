Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Excel Crop Care: Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan now promotoers of co holding 44.98 percent of co's paid up share capital . Shroff Family cease to be promoter of the co with immediate effect . Dipesh Shroff resigned as managing director; Chetan Shah appointed as MD with immediate effect .Co becomes unit of Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan. Full Article
Excel Crop Care Ltd announces sale of investment held by the company
Excel Crop Care Ltd:Approved sale of investment in 23,30,120 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each fully paid up of Aimco Pesticides Limited at aggregate consideration of 93,204,800 Indian rupees Excel Crop Care Ltd.Says the company has sold said equity shares to some of existing co-promoters of Aimco Pesticides Ltd. Full Article
