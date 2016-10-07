Edition:
India

Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)

EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,685.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-15.55 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs1,700.80
Open
Rs1,704.00
Day's High
Rs1,705.00
Day's Low
Rs1,675.00
Volume
645
Avg. Vol
2,477
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Excel Crop Care becomes unit of Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 

Excel Crop Care: Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan now promotoers of co holding 44.98 percent of co's paid up share capital . Shroff Family cease to be promoter of the co with immediate effect . Dipesh Shroff resigned as managing director; Chetan Shah appointed as MD with immediate effect .Co becomes unit of Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan.  Full Article

Excel Crop Care June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Excel Crop Care Ltd : June-quarter net profit 367.8 million rupees versus 315.6 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.68 billion rupees versus 2.86 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Excel Industries gets members' nod for related party transaction with Excel Crop Care
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Excel Industries Ltd : Gets members' nod for material related party transaction with Excel Crop Care Ltd .  Full Article

Excel Crop Care Ltd announces sale of investment held by the company
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Excel Crop Care Ltd:Approved sale of investment in 23,30,120 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each fully paid up of Aimco Pesticides Limited at aggregate consideration of 93,204,800 Indian rupees Excel Crop Care Ltd.Says the company has sold said equity shares to some of existing co-promoters of Aimco Pesticides Ltd.  Full Article

BRIEF-Excel Crop Care gets members' nod for appointment of Chetan Shah as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Ninad Gupte as joint MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvEesZ) Further company coverage:

