Edition:
India

Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

EXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.26
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
149,624
52-wk High
$10.75
52-wk Low
$8.73

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Extendicare announces purchase of co's shares by CEO
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Extendicare Inc ::Announced filing of an insider report for purchase of 100,000 shares by president and CEO, Tim Lukenda.  Full Article

Extendicare Q2 AFFO per share $0.206
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

Extendicare Inc : Extendicare announces solid 2016 second quarter results . Qtrly AFFO per share $0.206 . Qtrly total revenue $261.4 million versus $234.4 million .Q2 FFO per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Extendicare qtrly revenue of $262.4 mln
Friday, 13 May 2016 

Extendicare Inc : Qtrly revenue of $262.4 million, up $60.2 million .Qtrly affo from continuing operations $0.139 per basic share.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc completes acquisition of two retirement communities
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 

Extendicare Inc:Has closed on the previously announced acquisition of two private-pay retirement communities, with 158 suites in total, for approximately $40.5 million.  Full Article

Extendicare Announces February 2016 Dividend of C$0.04 Per Share
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of February 2016, which is payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.  Full Article

Extendicare Announces January 2016 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Extendicare Inc:declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of January 2016, which is payable on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc normal course issuer bid approved by TSX
Wednesday, 30 Dec 2015 

Extendicare Inc:Has received the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid for up to 8,610,000 of its common shares.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc announces Dec. 2015 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

Extendicare Inc:Declared a cash dividend of C$0.04 per common share of the Company for the month of December 2015, which is payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2015.  Full Article

Extendicare Inc announces agreements to acquire three additional retirement communities
Wednesday, 11 Nov 2015 

Extendicare Inc:To purchase a further two senior living homes in Saskatchewan from brightwater senior living group for $50.2 million.Says signed an agreement to purchase harvest retirement community (harvest) for $28.4 million.Says purchase price represents a per-suite value of approximately $284,500 and a stabilized noi yield estimated at 6.74%.Entered loi with brightwater to acquire two additional properties currently under construction in moose jaw and yorkton to Extendicare.Purchase price for harvest, stonebridge and riverbend will initially be paid in cash with intention to finance up to 65% once stabilized.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Extendicare Inc News

» More EXE.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials