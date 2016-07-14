Experian PLC (EXPN.L)
1,566.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,566.00
--
--
--
--
2,371,575
1,708.00
1,380.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Experian says no significant adverse impact to trading in UK business from Brexit
Experian Plc
Experian annual pretax profit flat at $1.1 bln
Experian Plc
Connexity acquires Hitwise from Experian
Experian PLC:Connexity announced that it acquired Hitwise.Hitwise will operate as a division within Connexity.Terms of the two transactions in aggregate were $47 million plus a further potential amount of up to $5 million based on an earn out. Full Article
Experian PLC says receives class actions on T-Mobile breach - Reuters
Experian PLC:Credit data company Experian Plc said it had received a number of class actions related to the theft of T-Mobile US Inc customer data at its server and was working with U.S. and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter - RTRS. Full Article
Experian PLC updates on dividend and share repurchase
Experian PLC:Says a first interim dividend of 12.5 US cents per share, up 2% on the prior year.Says this dividend will be paid on 29 January 2016 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 January 2016.Also announcing an extension to the previous share repurchase programme as co return proceeds from recent divestments, and co intend to undertake an additional US$200 mln of share repurchases, subject to trading conditions. Full Article
US Senator Warren introduces Equifax bill; launches industry probe
WASHINGTON U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Friday she has begun an investigation into Equifax's massive data breach and, along with 11 other Democratic senators, will introduce a bill to give consumers the ability to freeze their credit for free. | Video