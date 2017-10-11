Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Exxaro Resources completes sale of Tronox shares

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd ::Disposal of a portion of Exxaro's investment in Tronox​.Completed its sale of 22.4 million class a ordinary shares of Tronox Limited​.

Exxaro Resources announces ‍pricing of upsized offering of 19.5 mln shares of Tronox at $22/shr

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd :‍PRICING OF ITS UPSIZED OFFERING IN UNITED STATES OF 19,500,000 CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF TRONOX LIMITED.‍UPSIZED OFFERING PRICED AT USD 22.00 PER SHARE​.EXPECTED NET PROCEEDS TO EXXARO WILL BE APPROXIMATELY USD 412 MLN​.

Exxaro Resources six-month diluted HEPS rises

Exxaro Resources Ltd : Reviewed condensed group interim financial statements and unreviewed production and sales volumes information for six-month period ended 30 June 2016 . Six month revenue at 9.762 billion rand versus 8.324 billion rand . Diluted HEPS from continuing operations for six months ended June 30 at 341 cents versus 336 cents a year earlier . Cost savings - R110 million labour bill savings since vsp., R150 million reduction in procurement costs .Interim dividend of 90cps, up 38 pct.

Exxaro sees H1 HEPS between 6 pct lower and 2 pct higher

Exxaro Resources Ltd : Trading statement for the six-month period ended 30 june 2016 . Half year HEPS are expected to be between 284 cents per share (6 pct decrease) and 310 cents per share (2 pct increase) . Attributable earnings for six months ended June 30 are expected to be between 14 mln rand(1 pct increase) .Consolidated net operating profit is expected to increase by between 175 mln rand (10 pct increase) and 359 mln rand(20 pct increase) mainly due to higher coal sales volumes.

ArcelorMittal South Africa says Wim de Klerk to join as CEO on July 1

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd : Amendment to start date of CEO . Wim de Klerk's appointment will be effective on 01 July 2016 .Wim will vacate his current position of FD of Exxaro Resources Limited on 30 June 2016.

Exxaro Resources says FD to leave earlier than previously stated

Exxaro Resources Ltd : Has agreed to termination date of 30 June 2016, instead of date of 31 august 2016 for seperation of WA de Klerk from the co .PA Koppeschaar will be succeeding WIM with effect from 1 July 2016.

Exxaro Resources Ltd may cut up to 565 jobs-union - Reuters News

Exxaro Resources Ltd:Exxaro plans to cut up to 565 office jobs as it tries to cut costs in the face of depressed prices and the loss of a major contract, the Solidarity trade union said on Tuesday - RTRS."Exxaro served a Section 189 on us on Monday indicating that they will cut jobs at head office and support and shared services," Solidarity General Secretary Gideon du Plessis told Reuters, referring to the regulatory procedure companies have to follow before they proceed with lay-offs.Solidarity is affected because it represents mostly skilled workers. Exxaro was not immediately available to comment.Du Plessis said the proposed job cuts were austerity measures triggered by the global market slowdown which has hit coal prices and also the loss of a contract to supply power utility Eskom with coal from Exxaro's Arnot mine.South Africa's mining industry has been shedding jobs as costs soar and prices fall, angering unions and the government. The country's unemployment rate is around 25 percent and accelerating inflation has been eroding household incomes.

Exxaro Resources Ltd - S.Africa's NUM says members at Exxaro Arnot mine to march - Reuters

Exxaro Resources Ltd:Members at Exxaro Arnot mine to embark on a march - RTRS.Decision influenced by Eskom's decision not to renew contract with Exxaro Arnot. More than 1,700 employees to lose their jobs if Eskom doesn't renew contract - RTRS.