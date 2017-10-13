Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EasyJet confirms negotiations continuing with overseers of Air Berlin

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet Plc ::UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS WITH AIR BERLIN.CONFIRMS NEGOTIATIONS CONTINUING WITH OVERSEERS OF AIR BERLIN'S INSOLVENCY REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF PART OF AIR BERLIN'S OPERATIONS.‍IF AGREEMENT IS REACHED TRANSACTION WOULD RESULT IN EASYJET OPERATING UP TO 25 A320 AIRCRAFT AT BERLIN TEGEL AIRPORT​.

Europcar Group and easyJet announce partnership extension

May 31 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA ::EUROPCAR GROUP AND EASYJET ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP.TWO YEAR EXTENSION TO EXISTING PARTNERSHIP WITH EASYJET WHICH HAS BEEN IN PLACE FOR 13 YEARS.

easyJet passenger numbers rise 15 pct in December

Easyjet Plc : Dec load factor 89.9% .Dec passenger numbers up 15.1%.

Easyjet to apply for licence early next year -Germany head

Easyjet : Easyjet to decide on where in the eu to apply for an air operator's certificate early next year -germany head Further company coverage: [EZJ.L] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

EasyJet says Chris Browne to become COO on Oct. 1

Easyjet Plc :Chris Browne will step down from easyJet board on Sept. 30 to join easyJet executive management team as chief operating officer, effective Oct. 1 2016.

EasyJet says August passengers up 6.4 pct to 7.5 mln

Easyjet Plc : Passenger statistics for August 2016 . Aug passengers 7.5 million versus 7.1 million year ago .Aug load factor 94.9 pct versus 94.4 pct year ago.

Easyjet has selected the Thales/ACSS T3CAS

Thales : Easyjet has selected the Thales/ACSS T3CAS - terrain collision avoidance system - surveillance solution on their A320 NEO and CEO aircraft Further company coverage: [TCFP.PA] (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).

easyJet passenger numbers rise 5.8 pct in June

Easyjet Plc : June load factor 94.1% . June passengers up 5.8% .In june there were 852 cancellations for month which compares to 487 for june 2015..

PayPoint says CFO George Earle to retire

Paypoint Plc : George Earle will retire from his role as finance director and executive director of company during 2017 . Rachel Kentleton has agreed to join Paypoint board with effect from 3 january 2017 in order to succeed George as finance director and executive director . George joined Paypoint as group finance director in september 2004 .Rachel is currently group director strategy and implementation at Easyjet Plc..

Easyjet has opened talks with EU member states' aviation regulators about relocating its headquarters from the UK - Sky News

Easyjet Plc : Easyjet has opened talks with EU member states' aviation regulators about relocating its headquarters from the UK - Sky News Source: (http://bit.ly/29fKspR) Further company coverage: [EZJ.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).