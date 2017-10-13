easyJet plc (EZJ.L)
1,313.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,313.00
--
--
--
--
2,817,252
1,444.00
906.39
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
EasyJet confirms negotiations continuing with overseers of Air Berlin
Oct 13 (Reuters) - EasyJet Plc
Europcar Group and easyJet announce partnership extension
May 31 (Reuters) - EUROPCAR GROUPE SA
easyJet passenger numbers rise 15 pct in December
Easyjet Plc
Easyjet to apply for licence early next year -Germany head
Easyjet
EasyJet says Chris Browne to become COO on Oct. 1
Easyjet Plc
EasyJet says August passengers up 6.4 pct to 7.5 mln
Easyjet Plc
Easyjet has selected the Thales/ACSS T3CAS
Thales
easyJet passenger numbers rise 5.8 pct in June
Easyjet Plc
PayPoint says CFO George Earle to retire
Paypoint Plc
Easyjet has opened talks with EU member states' aviation regulators about relocating its headquarters from the UK - Sky News
Easyjet Plc
UPDATE 1-Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend
* Also seeking buyer for maintenance business (Adds Eurowings CEO comments, further details)