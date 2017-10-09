Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)
10,490.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
40.00 (+0.38%)
10,450.00
10,500.00
10,511.00
10,400.00
218,101
272,346
16,464.00
9,802.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd
Famous Brands says FY revenue up 33 percent
May 29 (Reuters) - Famous Brands Ltd
Famous Brands acquires GBK Restaurants Ltd for 120 mln stg
Famous Brands Ltd
Famous Brands enters talks on potential corporate action
Famous Brands Ltd
S. Africa's Competition Commission approves Nestlé, PAI Europe JV
S.Africa's Competition Commission : Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Raflatac intends to acquire Labelcote . Recommended to tribunal that Nestlé and PAI Europe v jv be approved without conditions . Approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Famous Brands Management to acquire Lamberts Bay Foods (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Famous Brands buys tomato paste manufacturing plant
Famous Brands Ltd
Famous Brands names Kelebogile Ntlha as group financial director
Famous Brands Ltd
Famous brands says fy HEPS up 16 pct
Famous Brands Ltd
Famous Brands buys Oceana Groups Lamberts Bay Foods
Famous Brands Ltd
Famous Brands buys 51 pct stake in Salsa Mexican Grill
Famous Brands Ltd
BRIEF-Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents
* FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO WITHIN RANGE OF 153 CENTS PER SHARE TO 187 CENTS PER SHARE