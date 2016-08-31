Edition:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)

FC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$14.47
52-wk Low
$12.14

Firm Capital Mortgage ups discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment [FC.TO] : Firm capital mortgage investment announces a 50% increase in discount rate to dividend reinvestment plan .Shareholders may elect to reinvest their dividends in fcmic common shares at 3% discount on shares issued from treasury.  Full Article

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $22 million bought deal financing
Thursday, 31 Mar 2016 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Has entered into an agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, to a syndicate of underwriters bookrun by TD Securities Inc., 1,710,000 common shares at a price of $12.90 per share for gross proceeds of $22,059,000.Net proceeds of offering will be used to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.  Full Article

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces dividends
Wednesday, 16 Dec 2015 

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation:Says monthly cash dividend for December in the amount of $0.078 per share.Says Corporation also announces an estimated special year-end cash dividend of $0.055 per share.Says these cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.133 per share are payable on January 15, 2016, to shareholders of record date as on December 31.  Full Article

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment says has increased operating line of credit to $90 mln

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp provides shareholders with update on its operating line of credit, investment portfolio size and average interest rate on its investments

