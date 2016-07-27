Edition:
India

F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)

FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

183.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs184.65
Open
Rs185.95
Day's High
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs181.85
Volume
44,063
Avg. Vol
65,349
52-wk High
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FDC Ltd says writ petition filed before supreme court on alleged overcharging is withdrawn
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

F D C Ltd : Pending legal cases before supreme court on alleged overcharging have been disposed of, and writ petition filed before court is withdrawn . Court has granted liberty to the writ petitioners to approach the appropriate high courts for reliefs . Says alleged overcharged amount is around INR 59.5 million .  Full Article

F D C Ltd News

BRIEF-India's F D C March-qtr net PAT rises

* March quarter net pat 490.8 million rupees versus profit 414.5 million rupees year ago

