Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp :Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd.Frontera Energy Corp - ‍consideration for acquisition will be $225 million in cash​.Frontera Energy Corp - ‍signed an agreement to acquire outstanding 36.36 percent ownership of Pacific Midstream Limited​.Frontera Energy Corp - ‍enters agreement with International Finance Corporation and funds related to International Finance Corporation​.Frontera energy corp - ‍following acquisition, Frontera will own 100 percent of PML.

Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from U.S. Bankruptcy Court

Pacific Exploration and Production Corp: Pacific announces receipt of recognition order from u.s. Bankruptcy court and provides an update on status of its restructuring transaction . Closing of creditor/catalyst restructuring expected to occur on or before Oct. 24 . Share or cash distributions under plan as set out in co's news release of September 26, 2016 remain unchanged .All of conditions precedent to completion of creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction have been satisfied.

Pacific Exploration And Production announces court order sanctioning its restructuring transaction

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp [PEGFQ.PK] : Announces court order sanctioning its restructuring transaction .Anticipates implementing plan, completing creditor restructuring transaction late in Q3 or early in Q4 2016.

Pacific Exploration & Production says provides summary of alternative proposal

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp : On august 16, 2016, co received a proposal with respect to an alternative transaction . Proponent's proposal was not solicited by co nor has co had any discussions with any of its proponents . Is in process of reviewing the proponent's proposal; no decision regarding the proponent's proposal has been made . Proposal offers $575 million in dip financing, of which $325 million to be provided by roponent and rest by dip providers .Does not intend to make further comment on proponent's proposal until it announces conclusion on such proposal.

Pacific Exploration announces creditor approval of restructuring plan

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp : Resolution approving plan pursuant to co' creditors arrangement act approved by 98.4% in number of affected creditors .Pacific announces creditor approval of restructuring plan.

Pacific Exploration files meeting materials for creditors' meeting on Aug 17

Pacific Exploration And Production : Pacific exploration and production corp says files meeting materials for creditors' meeting to be held on august 17 .Restructuring transaction has support from supporting creditors holding about 79% of aggregate affected claims of noteholders and lenders.

Pacific Exploration and Production announces restructuring update and CCAA creditors' meeting order

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp [PEGFQ.PK] : Announces restructuring update and CCAA creditors' meeting order . Ontario superior Court of Justice granted order authorizing filing of company's plan of compromise and arrangement . Restructuring transaction has support from supporting creditors holding about 78.91% of aggregate principal amount of debt . Order authorizing, directing that a meeting of affected creditors of company be held to consider and vote on plan .Order setting Aug 23 as date for a hearing for court approval of plan should plan be approved at creditors' meeting.

Pacific Exploration & Production releases certain projected financial information

Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation : Said on Friday, in connection with its previously announced restructuring transaction, the company disclosed certain non-public information, to certain holders of the company's senior unsecured notes . As a result, these noteholders were prohibited from trading in the securities of the company or using the non-public information .Says this non-public information is now included in the news release only because it was made public to the restricted noteholders, yet should not to be considered as an indication of actual future results, as it is based upon numerous expectations, beliefs, opinions, and assumptions.

Pacific Exploration & Production updates on restructuring plan

Pacific Exploration And Production Corp : $500 million of debtor-in-possession financing to be provided as part of restructuring transaction . announces restructuring update,approval of consensual resolution with IFC and CCAA court approval of stay of proceedings extension . Will be able to continue to pay all of suppliers, trade partners and contractors of subsidiaries across jurisdictions . Restructuring transaction will reduce debt, improve liquidity, and best position company to navigate current oil price . Ontario superior court approved an extension of stay of proceedings until August 26, 2016 .Says during period, company intends to complete its u.s. $500 mln debtor-in-possession financing.

Pacific Exploration And Production board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring deal

Pacific Exploration And Production : Pacific exploration and production corp says board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction . Colombian superintendencia de sociedades issued decision rejecting application by eig to postpone granting of recognition order in colombia . Concluded that there was "no reason" to exercise fiduciary termination right in relation to latest eig offer .Pacific's board reaffirms creditor/catalyst restructuring transaction.