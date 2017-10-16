Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Federal Bank Q2 NIM 3.31 pct‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd ::Q2 NIM at 3.31 pct‍​.

Federal Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 31 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Federal Bank Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 2.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.01 billion rupees year ago.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 2.54 billion rupees.Sept quarter interest earned 23.80 billion rupees versus 20.66 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter provisions 1.77 billion rupees versus 1.68 billion rupees year ago.Sept quarter gross NPA 2.39 percent versus 2.42 percent previous quarter.Sept quarter net NPA 1.32 percent versus 1.39 percent previous quarter.

Federal Bank June-qtr profit up about 18 pct

Federal Bank Ltd : India's Federal Bank Ltd says June-quarter net profit 1.67 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.41 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter interest earned 20.14 billion rupees versus 19.14 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter provisions 1.68 billion rupees versus 1.53 billion rupees year ago . Says June-quarter gross NPA 2.92 percent versus 2.84 percent previous quarter . Says June-quarter net NPA 1.68 percent versus 1.64 percent previous quarter . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.54 billion rupees .

Federal Bank gets RBI nod to operate under Bharat Bill Payment System

Federal Bank Ltd : Says Federal Bank has been granted approval by Reserve Bank of India to operate under the Bharat Bill Payment System .