35.24TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.14TL (+0.40%)
Prev Close
35.10TL
Open
35.12TL
Day's High
35.28TL
Day's Low
35.08TL
Volume
227,929
Avg. Vol
246,690
52-wk High
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fenerbahce Q1 net profit rises to 25.7 million lira
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL AS ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 174.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 99.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET PROFIT WAS 25.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 7.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Fenerbahce proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS :Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol FY 2015 net loss shrinks to 116.5 mln lira
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS : FY 2015 revenue of 548.2 million lira ($184.85 million)versus 317.6 million lira year ago .FY 2015 net loss of 116.5 million lira versus loss of 181.2 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira
Friday, 15 Jan 2016 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira from 25 million turkish lira through private placement.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS starts IPO process of Fenerbahce Spor unit
Friday, 25 Dec 2015 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:Has started work on IPO of unit Fenerbahce Spor Urunleri.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS says UEFA starts investigation in the company and freezes UEFA incomes temporarily
Friday, 20 Nov 2015 

Fenerbahce Futbol AS:UEFA Club Financial Control Body starts investigation in the company about financial fair play (in respect of the Break Even) rules and temporarily freezes UEFA incomes until end of the investigation.  Full Article

Fenerbahce Futbol AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

