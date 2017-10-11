Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fenerbahce Q1 net profit rises to 25.7 million lira
Oct 11 (Reuters) - FENERBAHCE FUTBOL AS
Fenerbahce proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend
Fenerbahce Futbol AS
Fenerbahce Futbol FY 2015 net loss shrinks to 116.5 mln lira
Fenerbahce Futbol AS
Fenerbahce Futbol AS To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira
Fenerbahce Futbol AS:To increase capital to 29 million turkish lira from 25 million turkish lira through private placement. Full Article
Fenerbahce Futbol AS starts IPO process of Fenerbahce Spor unit
Fenerbahce Futbol AS:Has started work on IPO of unit Fenerbahce Spor Urunleri. Full Article
Fenerbahce Futbol AS says UEFA starts investigation in the company and freezes UEFA incomes temporarily
Fenerbahce Futbol AS:UEFA Club Financial Control Body starts investigation in the company about financial fair play (in respect of the Break Even) rules and temporarily freezes UEFA incomes until end of the investigation. Full Article