Ferrovial unit to gain 104 mln euros from sale of stakes in Portuguese toll roads

May 25 (Reuters) - CINTRA, UNIT OF FERROVIAL SA ::SAYS SALE OF STAKES IN TWO TOLL ROADS IN PORTUGAL TO GENERATE CAPITAL GAIN OF 104 MILLION EUROS.

Ferrovial awarded new waste collection contract in Surrey worth 119 mln euros

Ferrovial SA : Says its unit in the UK Amey is awarded new waste collection contract in Surrey worth 119 million euros ($126 million) .Says the contract in UK to run for ten years, with the possibility of a 14-year extension.

Cemig concludes sale of stake in Transchile Charrua Transmision to unit of Ferrovial

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais CEMIG :Said on Thursday it concluded the sale of its whole 49 percent stake in Transchile Charrua Transmision SA to Ferrovial Transco Chile SpA, a unit of Ferrovial SA .

Ferrovial says currency hedging over Brexit guarantees dividend for 3 years

Ferrovial : Says currency hedging in the UK guarantees dividend for next three years . Says negative Brexit impact to be mitigated by currency hedging for 368 million pounds . Says UK contracts indexed to inflation also offset some Brexit effects . Says H1 Ebitda 421 million euros . Says H1 net profit 189 million euros Further company coverage: [FER.MC] (Madrid Newsroom) ((madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 21 51;)).

Ferrovial and Acciona to build bridge in Australia for 172 mln euros

Ferrovial SA : The consortium comprising of Ferrovial Agroman and Acciona SA has signed a contract to design and build a 1.5-kilometre bridge on the Pacific Highway in Australia for 172 million euros ($192 million) .The expansion and upgrading work is being co-financed by the governments of Australia and New South Wales.

Ferrovial enters into exclusive talks to upgrade Denver Airport’s terminal

Ferrovial SA : Ferrovial unit, Ferrovial Airports, heads consortium selected to enter into an exclusive talks for the Great Hall terminal project at the Denver International Airport . The final terms of the project will be negotiated by the airport and the consortium over the coming months . Ferrovial Agroman will head the construction work that would eventually be included in the concession contract .Ferrovial Airports is part of the consortium alongside Ferrovial Agroman, the US construction company Saunders and JLC, an investment fund set up by Loop Capital and Magic Johnson Enterprises.

Ferrovial sells stake in two Portuguese toll roads for 159 mln euros

Ferrovial SA : Said on Wednesday sold stakes in two Portuguese toll roads to Dutch fund manager DIF for 159 million euros ($181 million) .Says Ferrovial keeps an equity stake of 49 pct in Norte Litoral and 48 pct in Via do Infante, remaining as the main industrial partner.

Ferrovial reaches financial closure in Slovakia highway deal

Ferrovial SA : Says via subsidiaries Cintra Infraestructuras and Ferrovial Agroman and in consortium achieves financial closure of highways D4 and R7 in Slovakia . Says investment in Slovakia will total around 975 million euro ($1.1 billion) .Says concession will run for 30 years from the end of construction.

Ferrovial gives details on scrip dividend payment

Ferrovial SA :Said on Monday that under the scrip dividend program(Ferrovial Dividendo Flexible) the number of free allotment rights needed to receive one new share is 58 and the guaranteed set price of Ferrovial’s obligation to purchase rights is 0.311 euros ($0.349) gross per right.

Ferrovial to compulsorily acquire all Broadspectrum shares not acquired under offer

Ferrovial SA : Broadspectrum ltd - close of offer and compulsory acquisition . In accordance with stated intentions, co will now proceed to compulsorily acquire all Broadspectrum shares which are not acquired under offer . Notes that its takeover offer (offer) for Broadspectrum closed on Friday 20 May 2016 . All Broadspectrum shareholders who did not validly accept offer before it closed will have their shares compulsorily acquired .Obtained a relevant interest in approximately 93.60% of the Broadspectrum shares.