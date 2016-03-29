Companhia de Ferro Ligas da Bahia – FERBASA:Says that its board of directors proposes the appointment of Rafael Machado Tibo as new chief executive officer of the company.Rafael Machado Tibo currently holds the position of director of business development.The appointment will be effective on April 29, after the formalities for this purpose will take place.Geraldo de Oliveira Lopes, current CEO, will remain as a member of the board of directors.