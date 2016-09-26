Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

First Mining Finance Corp : First Mining appoints new chief financial officer . Says Andrew Marshall has been appointed as chief financial officer effective immediately . Says appointment comes with resignation of Andrew Poon .Poon will continue as a consultant with the company.

First Mining Finance Corp : Decided to increase non-brokered private placement financing to 33.75 million units at a price of $0.80 per unit .First mining increases private placement from $16 million to $27 million.

First Mining Finance Corp : First Mining announces private placement financing . Non-Brokered private placement financing of up to 20 million units at a price of $0.80 per unit .Intends to use proceeds for future property acquisitions, economic studies, resource estimates on co's current projects.

First Mining Finance Corp : Tamaka will receive an aggregate of 92.5 million common shares of First Mining . Pursuant to agreement, Tamaka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining . Tamaka will become a wholly owned subsidiary of First Mining .Following completion of deal, current shareholders of Tamaka will hold about 18.8% of issued,outstanding shares of First Mining.

First Mining Finance Corp:Has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Clifton Star.Acquisition in exchange for one common share of First Mining for each Clifton Star common share held.

Goldrush Resources Ltd and First Mining Finance Corp:First mining to acquire Goldrush Resources Ltd.First Mining to acquire all issued, outstanding shares of co for 0.0714 of share of First Mining for each Goldrush share held.Says on completion of the transaction, Goldrush will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Mining.First Mining will issue about 12 million shares to former Goldrush shareholders, valuing goldrush's equity at about C$4.42 million.

First Mining Finance:Signs option agreement with Exploraciones Mineras Penoles, S.A. de C.V.Under agreement Penoles may acquire First Mining's Puertecitos and Los Tamales copper properties located in northern Sonora, Mexico within prolific Sonora-Arizona, Copper Belt.Under the Agreement, Penoles may earn-in up to a 100% interest in the Properties by paying to First Mining a total of $1.5 million over five years.

First Mining Finance Corp:Completes acquisitions of Gold Canyon and PC Gold.