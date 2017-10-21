Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities​.Fairfax Financial Holdings - ‍shelf prospectus allows co to offer over a 25-month period up to CDN$8.0 billion of debt, equity or other securities​.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd :Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​.

Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports

Performance Sports Group Ltd : Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports . Performance Sports Group - settlement with Q30 sports LLC to obtain Q30 Sports' consent to assignment of a license and related agreements . Performance Sports Group - company continues to anticipate that completion of sale will occur on or about February 23, 2017 .Performance Sports - license and related agreements related to acquisition vehicle co-owned by affiliates of Sagard Holdings, Fairfax Financial Holdings.

Fairfax says Bill Gregson to be appointed chairman of Golf Town

Fairfax Financial Holdings : Fairfax Financial Holdings - Effective on closing of acquisition of Golf Town, Bill Gregson to be appointed chairman of Golf Town .Fairfax Financial Holdings - Effective on closing of acquisition of Golf Town, Chad Mckinnon will be appointed president of Golf Town.

Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures

Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures . Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption prior to nov 13, 2016 . There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount of 6% debentures on Sept 2 . 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of debentures . Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 percent debentures remains outstanding . Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, other institutional investors . Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of redemption . Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for subscription price of $605 million .Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry's 3.75% debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry at price of $10/share.

Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : Fairfax to acquire 80 pct interest in Indonesian insurer . Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd says on closing, AMAG will integrate with PT Fairfax Insurance Indonesia and become part of Fairfax Asia Group . Fairfax Asia entered agreement with PT Paninvest Tbk and affiliates to buy 80 pct interest in PT Asuransi Multi Artha Guna TBK .As part of transaction, AMAG will also enter into long-term general insurance partnership with PT Bank Pan Indonesia TBK.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd announces bought deal financing

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd:Announces C$735,000,000 bought deal financing.Underwriters agreed to buy on bought deal basis 1 million subordinate voting shares at C$735.00 per subordinate voting share.To use proceeds of offering towards funding acquisitions of shares of eurolife erb insurance group holdings s.a.To also use proceeds of offering towards funding acquisition of shares of icici lombard general insurance company limited.