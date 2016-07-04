Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FFP S.A. : FFP is investing 70 million euros ($77.95 million) as part of the 510 million euros share capital increases carried out by the Tikehau Capital group .FFP is taking an equity stake in Tikehau Capital.

FFP SA:Decided to propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share.

FFP SA:FFP opening a subsidiary in London.Its chairman and CEO is Frederic Banzet, senior partner at FFP and member of FFP's senior management team.Has set up a wholly-owned UK subsidiary called FFP Investment UK Ltd.

FFP SA:Will take part of a capital reduction for around half of its 22.4 pct stake in Holding Reinier.Should receive 45 million euros and have its stake in Holding Reinier reduced to 12.6 pct.