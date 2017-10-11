Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Figeac Aero launches offering of ORNANEs in nominal amount of ca. 100 million euros‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SARL ::LAUNCH OF OFFERING OF NET SHARE SETTLED BONDS CONVERTIBLE (ORNANES) DUE 18 OCTOBER 2022 IN A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 100 MLN‍​.OFFERING BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT.BONDS WILL BE PLACED TO QUALIFIED INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS ONLY.BONDS WILL BEAR INTEREST AT AN ANNUAL NOMINAL RATE OF BETWEEN 0.75% AND 1.375%.BONDS WILL BE ISSUED AT PAR ON 18 OCTOBER 2017.

Figeac Aero progressing to set up in Russia

Figeac Aero SA : Reviews its partnership with Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA Corp andthe "Titanium Valley" Special Economic Zone .Considers a possibility to set up production unit and joint-venture in Russia.

Figeac Aero FY 15/16 net income group share turns to profit of 31.2 million euros

Figeac Aero Sa : FY 15/16 net income group share 31.2 million euros ($34.72 million) versus loss of 21.6 million euros year ago . FY 15/16 EBITDA 58.8 million euros versus 49.3 million euros year ago . FY 15/16 revenue 252.4 million euros versus 207.6 million euros year ago . For FY 2016/2017 expects revenue between 340 million euros and 370 million euros and EBITDA margin between 23 pct and 25 pct . Reconfirms its goal of revenue of 500 million euros by march 2018 .March 2020 targets are maintained with revenue between 650 million euros and 750 million euros.

Figeac Aero FY revenue rises 23.8% to 252.6 million euros

Figeac Aero SA : FY revenue EUR 252.6 million ($281.32 million), up 23.8% . Sees EBITDA margin 2015/16 between 23 and 25% . Sees 2015/16 net income above EUR 30 million .Confirms 2020 targets.

Figeac Aero raises 96.2 million euros in share placement

Figeac Aero SA:Raises 96.2 million euros in share placement.Offer price set at 21.50 euro per share.

Figeac Aero tightens offering indicative price range

Figeac Aero SA:Tightening of the offering indicative price range in the context of Figeac Aero's welcoming of new investors.Tightening of offering indicative price range: between 21.25 euro and 22.00 euro per share (versus price range at launch between 20.75 euro and 26.00 euro).Suspension of trading on Alternext Paris and start of trading on 23 March 2016 on Euronext Paris if transaction is succesfully completed.Based on lower end of tightened indicative price range, offering, in amount of approximately 85 million euros.

Figeac Aero launches 85 million euro placement

Figeac Aero SA:Launches of 85 million euro placement.Placement including 75 million euro capital increase and 10 million euro of shares divestment.

Figeac Aero wins 16 mln euro contract, confirms March 2020 guidance

Figeac Aero SA:Wins Long Term Agreement contract with Messier-Bugatti-Dowty (Safran Group) worth 16 million euros.Confirms new March 2020 revenue objective of between 650 million euros and 750 million euros.

Figeac Aero gives FY 2020 financial guidance

Figeac Aero SA:2020 target target of revenues between 650-750 million euros.

Figeac Aero confirms FY revenue guidance

Figeac Aero SA:Confirms FY revenue guidance of over 255 million euros.Sees FY EBITDA margin close to 25 pct.