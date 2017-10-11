Figeac Aero SARL (FGA.PA)
19.32EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€19.32
--
--
--
--
17,534
€23.00
€17.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Figeac Aero launches offering of ORNANEs in nominal amount of ca. 100 million euros
Oct 11 (Reuters) - FIGEAC AERO SARL
Figeac Aero progressing to set up in Russia
Figeac Aero SA
Figeac Aero FY 15/16 net income group share turns to profit of 31.2 million euros
Figeac Aero Sa
Figeac Aero FY revenue rises 23.8% to 252.6 million euros
Figeac Aero SA
Figeac Aero raises 96.2 million euros in share placement
Figeac Aero SA:Raises 96.2 million euros in share placement.Offer price set at 21.50 euro per share. Full Article
Figeac Aero tightens offering indicative price range
Figeac Aero SA:Tightening of the offering indicative price range in the context of Figeac Aero's welcoming of new investors.Tightening of offering indicative price range: between 21.25 euro and 22.00 euro per share (versus price range at launch between 20.75 euro and 26.00 euro).Suspension of trading on Alternext Paris and start of trading on 23 March 2016 on Euronext Paris if transaction is succesfully completed.Based on lower end of tightened indicative price range, offering, in amount of approximately 85 million euros. Full Article
Figeac Aero launches 85 million euro placement
Figeac Aero SA:Launches of 85 million euro placement.Placement including 75 million euro capital increase and 10 million euro of shares divestment. Full Article
Figeac Aero wins 16 mln euro contract, confirms March 2020 guidance
Figeac Aero SA:Wins Long Term Agreement contract with Messier-Bugatti-Dowty (Safran Group) worth 16 million euros.Confirms new March 2020 revenue objective of between 650 million euros and 750 million euros. Full Article
Figeac Aero gives FY 2020 financial guidance
Figeac Aero SA:2020 target target of revenues between 650-750 million euros. Full Article
Figeac Aero confirms FY revenue guidance
Figeac Aero SA:Confirms FY revenue guidance of over 255 million euros.Sees FY EBITDA margin close to 25 pct. Full Article