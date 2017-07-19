FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA says Firstgroup and MTR offered to cap fares on London, Exeter route
July 19 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Firstgroup and MTR have now offered to cap unregulated fares between London and Exeter on both South Western and GWR Services.Reasonable grounds for believing that proposals might be acceptable to remedy the competition concerns on both London-Exeter rail services.Has until 20 September 2017 to consider whether to accept the undertakings, although it may decide to extend this deadline to 15 November 2017. Full Article
UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract
July 11 UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.