Fielmann AG (FIEG.DE)
FIEG.DE on Xetra
74.62EUR
5:20pm IST
74.62EUR
5:20pm IST
Change (% chg)
€1.42 (+1.94%)
€1.42 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
€73.20
€73.20
Open
€73.39
€73.39
Day's High
€74.98
€74.98
Day's Low
€73.36
€73.36
Volume
40,590
40,590
Avg. Vol
72,670
72,670
52-wk High
€77.33
€77.33
52-wk Low
€57.70
€57.70
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fielmann reports 18 pct rise in Q2 net profit
Fielmann
Fielmann to propose dividend of 1.75 euros per share
Fielmann AG:Announced FY 2015 dividend of 1.75 euros per share, up from 1.60 euros a year earlier. Full Article
Fielmann AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Fielmann AG:Still sees increase in FY 2015 sales, revenue and net profit. Full Article
BRIEF-Fielmann sees positive business development after Q2 results
* Q2 external sales 410.1 million euros versus year-earlier 399.8 million