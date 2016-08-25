Edition:
India

Fielmann AG (FIEG.DE)

FIEG.DE on Xetra

74.62EUR
5:20pm IST
Change (% chg)

€1.42 (+1.94%)
Prev Close
€73.20
Open
€73.39
Day's High
€74.98
Day's Low
€73.36
Volume
40,590
Avg. Vol
72,670
52-wk High
€77.33
52-wk Low
€57.70

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fielmann reports 18 pct rise in Q2 net profit
Thursday, 25 Aug 2016 

Fielmann : Q2 revenues 344 million eur, up 5.1 percent . Q2 pretax profit 62.6 million eur, up 16.8 percent . Q2 net profit 43.4 million eur, up 17.5 percent . Says is still confident will expand market position Further company coverage: [FIEG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Fielmann to propose dividend of 1.75 euros per share
Thursday, 25 Feb 2016 

Fielmann AG:Announced FY 2015 dividend of 1.75 euros per share, up from 1.60 euros a year earlier.  Full Article

Fielmann AG confirms FY 2015 outlook
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

Fielmann AG:Still sees increase in FY 2015 sales, revenue and net profit.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Fielmann AG News

BRIEF-Fielmann sees positive business development after Q2 results

* Q2 external sales 410.1 million euros versus year-earlier 399.8 million

» More FIEG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials