Fielmann : Q2 revenues 344 million eur, up 5.1 percent . Q2 pretax profit 62.6 million eur, up 16.8 percent . Q2 net profit 43.4 million eur, up 17.5 percent . Says is still confident will expand market position Further company coverage: [FIEG.DE]