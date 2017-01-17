Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India to acquire 51% of Saurashtra Freight Private Limited . Fairfax India Holdings says through unit entered agreement to invest INR 2 billion for a 51% equity ownership in Saurashtra Freight Private Limited .Fairfax India Holdings says Saurashtra Freight will use proceeds to buy container freight station business from Saurashtra Infra and Power Private Limited.

Fairfax India Holdings intends to make normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares

Fairfax India Holdings : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: intention to make a normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares . Board approved purchase of up to 3.5 million subordinate voting shares .Fairfax India Holdings Corp says Fairfax India may purchase up to 10,248 subordinate voting shares.

Fairfax India says Jennifer Allen to be CFO

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India Holdings Corporation second quarter financial results . Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 . Fairfax India Holdings Corp qtrly basic earnings per share $0.36 . Office of chief financial officer of Fairfax India is being assumed by Jennifer Allen .Effective August 1, 2016 John Varnell will become vice president, corporate affairs.

Fairfax India to buy stake in Privi Organics for about INR 3.7 bln

Fairfax India Holdings Corp : Fairfax India to acquire substantial stake in Privi Organics Limited . Deal for $55 million . Deal for a consideration of approximately INR 3.7 billion .Adi Finechem and Privi Organics would continue to operate as distinct and independent business units of Fairchem.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd:Says that it will divests 33 pct. stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited to Fairfax India Holdings Corp and Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for 214.9 billion Indian rupees.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp to acquire 45% of ADI Finechem Limited and to make an open offer for an additional 26% of ADI Finechem Limited

Fairfax India Holdings Corp:To acquire 45% of ADI Finechem Limited and to make an open offer for an additional 26% of ADI Finechem Limited.Says to acquire approximately 45% of the outstanding shares of Adi at a price per share of inr 212 per share.Says deal for total consideration of approximately inr 1.3 billion.Following investment by Fairfax India Adi will continue to operate independently under current chairman and managing director.