Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

361.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs361.30
Open
Rs363.65
Day's High
Rs368.70
Day's Low
Rs356.20
Volume
129,617
Avg. Vol
230,647
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Future Lifestyle Fashions June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 8 Aug 2016 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd : June-quarter net profit 35.3 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 7.86 billion rupees versus 6.84 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Future Lifestyle Fashions appoints Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as CFO
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd : Approved appointment of kaleeswaran arunachalam as chief financial officer . Re-appointment of kishore biyani as managing director of the company for a term of three years effective from 25 June 2016 .  Full Article

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd News

BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail‍​

* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Earnings vs. Estimates

