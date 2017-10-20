Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

First Quantum Minerals signs new term loan and revolving credit facility

Oct 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd :First Quantum Minerals Ltd says has signed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks​.New facility comprises a $700 million term loan facility, and a $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, maturing on December 31, 2020​.New facility replaces existing $1.875 billion facility​.

First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its Zambian operations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd - :First Quantum Minerals provides an update on its zambian operations.First Quantum Minerals - Agreement reached between zesco, government of republic of zambia and first quantum.First Quantum Minerals - Agrees to tariff increase to about $0.09 per kilowatt hour.First Quantum Minerals - Tariff increase on conditona that Kansanshi and Sentinel can each import portion of their total power requirements from alternative suppliers.

First Quantum Minerals reports Q2 EPS $0.06

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : First quantum minerals reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue view $730.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.06 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly sales revenue $659 million versus $558 million .Qtrly guidance on total capital expenditure for 2016 to 2018 is unchanged.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd says workers at Turkey mine on strike - Reuters

First Quantum Minerals Ltd:First Quantum Minerals said on Tuesday workers at its Cayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey are on strike since Oct. 30, following a failure to reach an agreement over pay - RTRS.The dispute was over a three-year contract that is up for renewal, First Quantum President Clive Newall said in an e-mail to Reuters - RTRS.The Cayeli mine is an underground copper and zinc operation located on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey - RTRS.First Quantum said activity at the mine will be limited to environment and safety, mine dewatering and underground rehabilitation and the company remained open to reaching an agreement with the union - RTRS.

