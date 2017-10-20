First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM.TO)
20 Oct 2017
2,633,669
$17.55
$9.69
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 20 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd
Sept 14 (Reuters) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
First Quantum Minerals Ltd
First Quantum Minerals Ltd: First Quantum announces refinancing with improved financial covenants and amortization schedule . New facility replaces existing $3 billion facility . New $1.815 billion facility comprises $907.5 million loan facility, a $907.5 million revolving credit facility, maturing in December 2019 .New facility also incorporates an accordion feature to enable it to be increased to up to $2.2 billion at company's discretion. Full Article
First Quantum Minerals Ltd:First Quantum Minerals said on Tuesday workers at its Cayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey are on strike since Oct. 30, following a failure to reach an agreement over pay - RTRS.The dispute was over a three-year contract that is up for renewal, First Quantum President Clive Newall said in an e-mail to Reuters - RTRS.The Cayeli mine is an underground copper and zinc operation located on the Black Sea coast of northeastern Turkey - RTRS.First Quantum said activity at the mine will be limited to environment and safety, mine dewatering and underground rehabilitation and the company remained open to reaching an agreement with the union - RTRS. Full Article
First Quantum Minerals:Reports strike action at its Cayeli Mine.Activity at mine site will be limited to areas of environment and safety, mine dewatering, and underground rehabilitation.The company remains open to reaching an agreement with the union".Says the union started strike action at the cayeli copper-zinc mine on October 30, 2015.Collective bargaining between unit cayeli bakir isletmeleri a.s. and mining workers' union has failed to reach an agreement. Full Article
* First Quantum Minerals Ltd says has signed a new term loan and revolving credit facility with its core relationship banks