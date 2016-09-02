Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Germany's FMC buys Indian dialysis group Sandor Nephro

Fresenius Medical Care : Says acquires dialysis service provider Sandor Nephro services in India, which is expected to generate around $3 mln in 2016 revenues . Says to acquire 85 pct of equity interest in Indian dialysis group Sandor Nephro services from a group of investors .Expects investment to be accretive in 2017 on earnings after tax..

FMC sticks to guidance after Q2 results

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Says q2 ebit $641 million . Says q2 net income $294 million . Says q2 sales $4,420 million . Reuters poll average for fmc q2 net revenue was $4.44 billion, ebit $634 million, net income $284 million .Says despite unfavorable foreign currency developments and continuous cost pressure, we are confident we will achieve our full year guidance.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA confirms FY 2016 outlook

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA:Based on the positive Q1 business development, confirms outlook for FY 2016.Expects a currency-adjusted revenue growth between 7 percent and 10 percent for FY2016; net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to increase by 15 percent to 20 percent over the previous year.

Fresenius Medical Care comments on FY 2016 outlook; to propose dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA:Shareholders will be asked to approve a dividend of 0.80 euros per share, increase of 3 pct compared to 2014.Based on projection Fresenius Medical Care provided for FY 2016, company is guiding for revenue to grow 7-10 pct at constant currency excluding acquisitions 2015 and 2016.Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care is expected to increase by 15-20 pct in FY 2016 excluding acquisitions in 2015 and 2016.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA reaches agreement in principle to resolve the GranuFlo/NaturaLyte product liability litigation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA:Fresenius Medical Care North America has reached an agreement in principle with committee designated by plaintiffs to resolve litigation in United States involving GranuFlo/NaturaLyte.Settlement amount would be $250 million, provided that 97 pct of all plaintiffs agree to the settlement by July 2016 with the funding provided in August 2016.Company expects a pre-tax charge of $60 million from settlement and other costs to finalize this matter.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA announces changes in management board

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA:Roberto Fusté to resign from his operational responsibilities and Management Board position effective March 31.Harry de Wit to succeed Roberto Fusté as the CEO and Management Board member for the region.