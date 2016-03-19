Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV:Successfully placed bonds in euros on the international market worth 1 billion Mexican pesos for seven years and spread of 155 basis points with reference to mid-swap, reaching a bond yield of 1.824 pct.Standard & Poor's awarded the issue with A- rating.Fitch Ratings awarded the issue with A rating.To use obtained funds for general corporate purposes and to improve the financing costs for the company.