Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)
FMSAUBD.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
172.44MXN
20 Oct 2017
172.44MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.21 (+0.12%)
$0.21 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
$172.23
$172.23
Open
$173.14
$173.14
Day's High
$174.34
$174.34
Day's Low
$172.01
$172.01
Volume
1,563,783
1,563,783
Avg. Vol
2,350,439
2,350,439
52-wk High
$184.10
$184.10
52-wk Low
$150.11
$150.11
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV successfully places bonds for 1 bln pesos
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV:Successfully placed bonds in euros on the international market worth 1 billion Mexican pesos for seven years and spread of 155 basis points with reference to mid-swap, reaching a bond yield of 1.824 pct.Standard & Poor's awarded the issue with A- rating.Fitch Ratings awarded the issue with A rating.To use obtained funds for general corporate purposes and to improve the financing costs for the company. Full Article
UPDATE 4-Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 pct of Heineken for 2.5 bln euros
MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).