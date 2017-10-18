Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

First National Financial comments on revised B-20 mortgage rules

Oct 17 (Reuters) - First National Financial Corp -:First National Financial Corporation comments on revised B-20 mortgage rules.First National Financial -of new single-family originations in 9-month to Sept. 30, $4.2 billion uninsured mortgages; $1 billion would be affected by new qualification rule​.

First National Financial Corp reports Q2 results

First National Financial Corp :First national financial corporation reports second quarter 2016 results.

First National Financial Corp announces Jan. dividend payment

First National Financial Corp:Announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.129167 per common share for the period January 1 to January 31, 2016.Dividend will be payable on February 16, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2016.

First National Financial Corp announces December dividend payment

First National Financial Corp:Says monthly dividend payment of $0.129167 per common share for the period December 1 to December 31.Dividend will be payable on January 15, 2016 to shareholders of record date as on December 31.