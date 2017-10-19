Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fnac Darty Q3 revenue at ‍​1.79 billion euros, up 6 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​1.79 BILLION, UP 6 PERCENT.CONFIRMS END 2018 SYNERGIES OBJECTIVE OF EUR 130 MILLION.SAYS AT LEAST 60 PERCENT OF EUR 130 MILLION IN SYNERGIES TO BE GENERATED BY END 2017.SAYS AS OF END SEPT, PRACTICALLY ACHIEVED TARGET OF 50 STORE OPENINGS IN 2017.SAYS SPAIN SHOWS GOOD LEVEL OF SALES, DESPITE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF BARCELONA ATTACKS.ON SPAIN: IN COMING QUARTERS, LEVEL OF VISIBILITY IS LOWER DUE TO POLITICAL CONTEXT.

Fnac Darty to open second shop in Morocco on Nov 2‍​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::TO OPEN ITS 2ND SHOP IN MOROCCO ON NOV 2‍​.

Fnac Darty ‍appoints Jean-Brieuc Le Trinier as group CFO and general secretary​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - FNAC DARTY SA ::‍APPOINTS JEAN-BRIEUC LE TRINIER AS GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND GENERAL SECRETARY​.

Groupe Fnac completes 650 million euro senior bond issue

Groupe Fnac SA : Said on Wednesday it has completed its 650 million euro ($729.2 million) senior bond issue maturing 2023 . The annual interest rate was set at 3.25 pct, below the initial price range .The transaction drew interest from more than 300 European investors and was heavily oversubscribed.

Groupe FNAC launches 650 million euros senior notes offering

Groupe Fnac Sa :Groupe FNAC launches 650 million euros senior notes offering.

Fnac sees shares over Darty deal trade on Euronext Paris around Aug 2

Groupe Fnac SA : Statement re offer for Darty Plc . Darty shareholders who made valid elections for new Fnac shares have had such elections satisfied in full .Expected that all relevant new Fnac shares to be issued to those electing Darty shareholders will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris on or around 2 Aug.

Fnac H1 net loss group share widens to 76 million euros

Groupe Fnac SA : H1 current operating loss 29 million euros ($32.12 million) versus loss of 23 million euros year ago . H1 net loss group share 76 million euros versus loss of 43 million euros year ago .Sales growth driven by France (+1.6 pct) increase in current operating income and free cash flow.

Darty announces board shake-up

Darty Plc : As Groupe Fnac's offer has become unconditional, 7 non-executive Darty directors' appointments have been terminated with immediate effect .Darty further wishes to announce the appointment of 3 new directors.

Groupe Fnac says Darty offer declared unconditional

Groupe Fnac SA : Statement re offer for Darty Plc . Darty offer declared unconditional in all respects and notice of cancellation of listing . Intended that Darty makes an application to Euronext Paris in respect of cancellation of listing and trading of its shares on Euronext Paris .As at 11.12 a.m. London time on July 19, Fnac had received valid acceptances of about 62.67 pct Darty share capital.

Groupe FNAC comments on French Competition Authority decision

Groupe Fnac SA : Authority will require FNAC to sell five existing stores and one additional store yet to be opened . Statement re offer for Darty Plc ."is pleased that French Competition Authority has today announced that it has determined to clear its proposed acquisition of Darty".