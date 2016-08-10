freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Freenet AG confirms 2016 targets, dividend plan after Q2 results
Freenet Ag
Freenet AG says acquires 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG
Freenet AG:Says acquires 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG.Signed contract for acquisition of 10,721,395 ordinary shares in Sunrise Communications Group AG.Next month, in addition to this, Freenet AG is going to acquire further stake of up to 330,183 shares in Sunrise Communications.Price of acquiring this 23.83 pct participating interest is around 714 million euros or 72.95 Swiss francs per share in Sunrise Communications. Full Article
Freenet AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, gives FY 2016 dividend forecast
Freenet AG:To propose dividend of 1.55 euros for FY 2015.Plans to propose dividend of 1.60 euros for FY 2016. Full Article
Freenet AG buys Media Broadcast Group for 295 mln euros, raises FY 2016 outlook
Freenet AG:Has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.Raises its guidance due to acquisition, now sees 2016 EBITDA coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA 376.51 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
Freenet places promissory note loan for 560 mln euros
Freenet AG:Successfully places promissory note loan amounting to 560.0 million euros. Full Article
Freenet AG reaffirms FY 2015 and FY 2016 outlook
Freenet AG:Confirms its guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 370 million euros in 2015 and 375 million in 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Freenet says replaced bridge financing with 710 mln eur bank loan
* Says long-term finance assurance for Freenet AG with significantly improved conditions for next five years