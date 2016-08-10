Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Freenet AG confirms 2016 targets, dividend plan after Q2 results

Freenet Ag : Q2 revenue rose 7.3 percent to 807.7 million eur . news: freenet ag emphasises dividend strength with heavy increase in free cash flow during second quarter . Says group revenue increases by 7.3 per cent to 807.7 million euros . Says ebitda. improves significantly by 17.7 per cent to 104.8 million euros . Says continues to intend to suggest a dividend of 1.60 euros per dividend-bearing share for financial year 2016 . Says confirmation of guidance for financial year 2016 .Says targets a moderately increasing group revenue for financial year 2016, an ebitda of slightly more than 400 million euros.

Freenet AG says acquires 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG

Freenet AG:Says acquires 23.83 percent of Sunrise Communications Group AG.Signed contract for acquisition of 10,721,395 ordinary shares in Sunrise Communications Group AG.Next month, in addition to this, Freenet AG is going to acquire further stake of up to 330,183 shares in Sunrise Communications.Price of acquiring this 23.83 pct participating interest is around 714 million euros or 72.95 Swiss francs per share in Sunrise Communications.

Freenet AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, gives FY 2016 dividend forecast

Freenet AG:To propose dividend of 1.55 euros for FY 2015.Plans to propose dividend of 1.60 euros for FY 2016​.

Freenet AG buys Media Broadcast Group for 295 mln euros, raises FY 2016 outlook

Freenet AG:Has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.Raises its guidance due to acquisition, now sees 2016 EBITDA coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million euros.FY 2016 EBITDA 376.51 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Freenet places promissory note loan for 560 mln euros

Freenet AG:Successfully places promissory note loan amounting to 560.0 million euros.

Freenet AG reaffirms FY 2015 and FY 2016 outlook

Freenet AG:Confirms its guidance for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 370 million euros in 2015 and 375 million in 2016.