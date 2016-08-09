Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Franco-Nevada reports Q2 EPS $0.24

Franco Nevada Corp : Franco-Nevada reports record Q2 2016 results . Q2 revenue $150.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.9 million . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $149.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 earnings per share $0.24 . Qtrly revenues $150.9 million versus $109.4 million .Qtrly production 112,787 GEOS versus 83,040 GEOS last year.

Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada

Newcastle Gold Ltd : Newcastle Gold announces conversion of subscription receipts held by Franco-Nevada .3.6 million subscription receipts of co previously issued to Franco-Nevada Corporation have converted into an equal number of units of co.

Franco-Nevada closes $920 mln bought deal financing

Franco-Nevada Corp:Closing of its previously announced public offering of 19.2 mln common shares priced at $47.85/shr.

Franco-Nevada to acquire a Precious Metals Stream from Glencore for US$500 Million

Franco-Nevada:Says its unit Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation has agreed to acquire a precious metals stream with reference to production from the Antapaccay mine for US$500 million.Antapaccay mine is located in Southern Peru and is wholly-owned and operated by Glencore plc and its subsidiaries.

Franco-Nevada Corp declares quarterly dividend

Franco-Nevada Corp:Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share.Dividend will be paid on December 17, 2015 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2015.