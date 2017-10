Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANQUE FEDERATIVE CREDIT MUTUEL::BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.3.2M SHARES OF SAFRAN, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 0.8% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - SALE OF C.2.8M SHARES OF EIFFAGE, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 2.9% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL SAYS WILL NO LONGER HOLD ANY SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE SHARES AFTER THESE TRANSACTIONS‍​.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL COMMENCE IMMEDIATELY.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - BOOKBUILDINGS WILL BE MANAGED BY SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, SOLE BOOKRUNNER.BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL - DEFINITIVE TERMS OF THE PLACEMENTS WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF THE BOOKBUILDINGS PROCESS.

Bpifrance announces sale of its whole stake in Eiffage, which is around 5.7 pct, for about 428 million euros

May 16 (Reuters) - BPIFRANCE: :BPIFRANCE SELLS ITS WHOLE STAKE IN EIFFAGE, WHICH IS AROUND 5.7 PERCENT, FOR ABOUT EUR 428 MILLION.

Eiffage unit to buy Bouygues stake in ADELAC motorway

: AREA to buy Bouygues' 46.1 pct stake in ADELAC . ADELAC runs motorway linking Annecy to Geneva . AREA is subsidiary of Eiffage's APRR division . AREA exercised pre-emptions rights for 130 mln euros on ADELAC stake ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84; Reuters Messaging: sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: EIFFAGE BOUYGUES/ (BRIEF).

Notre-Dame de la Merci clinic chooses Eiffage Energie

Eiffage SA :Notre-Dame de la Merci clinic chooses Eiffage Energie for part of its extension work.

Bolloré Transport & Logistics chooses Eiffage for extension of terminal in Sierra Leone

Eiffage : Bolloré Transport & Logistics chooses Eiffage for extension of container terminal in Freetown in Sierra Leone . Construction work began August 15 and is to last 24 months .The project, worth approximately 47 million euros ($52.39 million), involves the construction of 270 m of quay.

Eiffage unit APRR H1 net profit rises to 335.2 million euros

Eiffage SA : Motorway subsidiary APRR H1 EBITDA 831.1 million euros (+5.1%) . APRR H1 net profit (group share)335.2 million euros (+23.8%) .APRR H1 revenues ex construction (IFRIC 12): 1,116.4 million euros (+5.6%).

Consortium led by Eiffage wins 200 million euro contract from CNES

Eiffage SA : Says CNES has awarded to Eclair6, the consortium led by Eiffage the contract for the infrastructures of the future ELA 4 Ariane 6 launch complex at the Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana .Work under the contract, worth a total of EUR 200 million ($221.34 million), will begin immediately.

Eiffage acquires MDM

Eiffage SA :Acquires MDM, a German company active in design and construction of noise protection structures.

Eiffage acquires Swiss Yerly Group

Eiffage SA :Strengthens its position in Europe with its acquisition of Swiss Yerly Group.

Eiffage has acquired 1 pct of its capital from Bpifrance

Eiffage SA : Eiffage has acquired 1% of its capital from bpifrance .Bpifrance announced the launch of a private placement of 7.6 millions Eiffage shares, representing 7.8 pct of Eiffage share capital.