Fuchs Petrolub sees sales, earnings rising further in 2017

Fuchs Petrolub SE : FY revenue rose 9 percent to 2.3 billion eur . Earnings (EBIT): +8 pct to eur 371 million . Dividend proposal: +9 pct to eur 0.89 per preference share .For financial year 2017, Fuchs expects further increases in sales revenues and earnings.

Fuchs Petrolub says acquires U.S. industrial oils specialist Ultrachem

Fuchs Petrolub : Fuchs acquires industrial oils specialist Ultrachem in the united states . Says target Ultrachem employs 25 people and generated sales of eur 15 million in its fiscal year 2015/2016, Further company coverage: [FPEG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fuchs Petrolub H1 EBIT up at 183 mln euros

FUCHS PETROLUB SE : H1 EBIT grew by 7 pct to 183 million euros ($204.56 million)(172 mln euros year ago) . Increased its sales revenues by 13 pct to 1,136 million euros in first half of year . H1 earnings after interest and tax also increased by 7 pct and reached a value of 127 million euros (119 mln euroe yr ago) . H1 organic growth of almost 3 pct was offset by negative currency effects of -4 pct . Outlook for FY reaffirmed .Q2 revenues was 571 million euros, EBIT 91.8 million euros, net profit 63.5 million euros in Reuters poll avg.

Fuchs Petrolub acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron

Fuchs Petrolub SE:Acquires white oils and food machinery lubricants business from Chevron.Parties expect the transaction will be effective June 1, 2016.

Fuchs Petrolub confirms FY 2016 outlook

Fuchs Petrolub SE:Increases sales revenues and earnings - outlook for FY 2016 remains unchanged.In terms of EBIT, the Group is forecasting an increase between 3 percent and 7 percent for FY 2016.

Fuchs Petrolub comments on FY 2016 outlook

Fuchs Petrolub SE:In FY 2016 expects sales revenues to grow in range of 7 pct to 11 pct before currency effects​.Anticipates an EBIT growth of between 3 pct and 7 pct in FY 2016.FY 2015 reported revenue 2.08 billion euros.FY 2015 reported EBIT 342.2 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 2.27 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fuchs Petrolub SE to propose FY 2015 dividend, comments on FY 2016 outlook

Fuchs Petrolub SE:Dividend proposal for FY 2015: +7 pct to 0.82 euros per preference share.Anticipates further increases to both sales revenues and earnings in all regions for FY 2016.

Fuchs Petrolub SE confirms FY 2015 outlook

Fuchs Petrolub SE:Still expects sales revenues to grow by around 10 pct for FY 2015, largely as result of acquisitions and currency translation effects.In terms of EBIT and earnings after tax, group continues to anticipate increase in higher single-digit percentage range in FY.