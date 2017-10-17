Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0 MLN SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER

Oct 17 (Reuters) - First Majestic Silver Corp ::FIRST MAJESTIC PRODUCES 4.0M SILVER EQV. OZ IN THIRD QUARTER.FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP SAYS TOTAL PRODUCTION IN Q3 OF 2017 FROM ITS SIX OPERATING SILVER MINES REACHED 4.0 MILLION EQUIVALENT OUNCES OF SILVER​.FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER - Q3 2017 ‍TOTAL PRODUCTION CONSISTED OF 2.4 MILLION OUNCES SILVER, 15,414 OUNCES GOLD, 5.2 MILLION POUNDS LEAD & 0.9 MILLION POUNDS ZINC​.

First Majestic renews share repurchase program

First Majestic Silver Corp : First Majestic renews share repurchase program .First Majestic Silver Corp - pursuant to share repurchase, company proposes to repurchase up to 8.2 million common shares of company.

First Majestic Silver Q2 adjusted EPS $0.03

First Majestic Silver Corp : says q2 earnings per share $0.04 . says q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 . sees company's 2016 annual silver production to be within a new range of 10.7 to 11.9 million ounces . says q2 silver production of 2.8 million ounces, representing a 5% increase compared to q2 2015 .says q2 revenues totaled $66.1 million, representing a 22% increase compared to last year.

First Majestic Silver Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

First Majestic Silver Corp : Qtrly silver equivalent production of 5.1 million ounces, representing a 30% increase compared q1 2015 . First majestic reports first quarter financial results . Q1 revenue rose 22 percent to $66.5 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 . Q1 loss per share $0.05 .Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Majestic Silver Corp announces c$50 million bought deal financing

First Majestic Silver Corp:Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,566,000 common shares at a price of $10.95 per common share.Proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used towards the mill and mine expansion at La Guitarra to 1,000 tpd.

First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program

First Majestic Silver Corp:Board of directors has approved the extension of its share repurchase program.pursuant to a normal course issuer bid in the open market through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange or alternative Canadian market places over the next 12 months.Pursuant to the Share Repurchase, the Company proposes to repurchase up to 7,783,799 common shares of the Company which represents 5% of the 155,675,982 issued and outstanding shares of the Company as of March 10, 2016.

First Majestic Silver Corp gives FY 2016 production guidance

First Majestic Silver Corp:Anticipates FY 2016 silver production to range between 12.0 to 13.3 million ounces (17.8 to 19.8 million silver equivalent ounces).

First Majestic Silver Corp lowers FY 2015 production guidance

First Majestic Silver Corp:Estimates FY 2015 annual silver production to be within a new range of 11.0 to 11.2 million ounces, or 15.7 to 15.9 million silver equivalent ounces.Says this compares to the previous annual production guidance of 11.8 to 13.2 million ounces of silver, or 15.3 to 17.1 million silver equivalent ounces.