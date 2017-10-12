Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Frankfurt passenger traffic up 5.4 pct in Sept - Fraport

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Fraport :Says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 5.4 percent in Sept.Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 4.3 percent in Sept.

Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.9 pct in September - Fraport

Fraport : Says Frankfurt airport passenger traffic up 1.9 percent in September .Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 5.8 percent in September.

Fraport receives compensation payments for Manila project

Fraport : Compensation payments and sale of shareholdings in Manila project . Received an amount of approximately $270 million from total transaction . From inflows, will pay up to approximately 40 million euros back to German federal government . Rest of Fraport's compensation sum will primarily impact group EBITDA, EBIT, EBT in current fiscal year 2016 . In due time, executive board will recommend whether and to what extent remaining gain should be reflected in dividend payment to shareholders .Shares turn positive.

Frankfurt airport cargo up 1.3 percent in July - Fraport

Fraport : Says Frankfurt airport cargo up 1.3 percent in July Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Fraport in talks with low cost carriers over coming to Frankfurt

Fraport CFO says : In "intensive dialoge" with some low cost carriers over coming to Frankfurt . Would be interested in Sofia airport, Bulgaria if decision made to privatise it . No current plans for further reduction of stake in St Petersburg airport Further company coverage: [FRAG.DE] ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG confirms FY 2016 outlook

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG:Is maintaining its outlook for the Group's asset, financial, and earnings position in business year 2016.

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide gives FY 2016 forecast below analysts' estimates, proposes dividend

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG:FY 2016 EBITDA and EBIT, are expected to be in a range between slightly above the 2015 level and up to 30 million euros higher.FY 2016 revenue is anticipated to reach up to 2.65 billion euros, while the Group result is expected to be at or slightly above the level of fiscal year 2015.Dividend stable at 1.35 euros a share.FY 2015 reported EBITDA at 848.8 million euros, EBIT at 520.5 million euros.FY 2015 reported result result 297 million euros.FY 2016 revenue estimate 2.704 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2016 EBITDA estimate 890.29 million euros, EBIT estimate 555.58 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Greece signs privatisation deal with Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide - Reuters

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG:Greece's government signed first privatisation deal with Fraport, awarding it a 1.2 billion euro contract to lease and manage 14 regional airports - Reuters.Fraport and its Greek partner Copelouzos will lease and manage 14 provincial airports in tourist islands, including Corfu and Santorini, for 40 years. It will also invest 330 million euros by 2020, to upgrade facilities.

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG raises FY 2015 outlook

Fraport Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide AG:Now expects 2015 EBITDA of between 840 million euros and 850 million euros, up from previous estimate of between 820 and 840 million.Group result is forecast to reach level of about 275 million to 295 million euros for FY 2015, up from previous range of about 265 million euros to about 285 million euros.FY 2015 EBITDA 844.83 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015 net result 273.45 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.