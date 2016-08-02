Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fresenius says Q2 adj EBIT up 8 pct
Fresenius Se
FMC sticks to guidance after Q2 results
Fresenius Medical Care AG
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA confirms FY 2016 guidance
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:Confirms its guidance for FY 2016; Sales are expected to increase by 6 pct to 8 pct in constant currency. Net income is expected to grow by 8 pct to 12 pct in constant currency. Full Article
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA gives FY 2016 and FY 2019 outlook; to propose dividend increase
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:For FY 2016, Fresenius projects sales growth of 6 pct to 8 pct in constant currency.FY 2016 net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE) is expected to grow by 8 pct to 12 pct in constant currency.FY 2015 reported group sales 27,626 million euros.FY 2015 reported group net income before special items of 1,423 million euros.FY 2019 Group sales are expected to reach 36 billion euros to 40 billion euros, FY 2019 group net income is expected to increase to 2.0 billion euros to 2.25 billion euros.Will propose a dividend increase of 25 pct to 0.55 euros per share. Full Article
Senvest Management shorting drug stocks Insys, Akorn, Fresenius
TEL AVIV, Oct 3 New York-based Senvest Management is shorting three drug stocks, Insys Therapeutics Inc , Akorn Inc and Fresenius SE, its chief executive Richard Mashaal said on Tuesday,