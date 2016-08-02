Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fresenius says Q2 adj EBIT up 8 pct

Fresenius Se : Says q2 adj ebit 1,051 million eur . Says q2 sales 7.1 billion eur (+2%, +5% in constant currency) . Says q2 adj net income 393 million eur . Reuters poll average for fresenius q2 sales was 7.16 billion eur, adjusted ebit 1.05 billion, adjusted net income 382 million Further company coverage: [FREG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

FMC sticks to guidance after Q2 results

Fresenius Medical Care AG : Says q2 ebit $641 million . Says q2 net income $294 million . Says q2 sales $4,420 million . Reuters poll average for fmc q2 net revenue was $4.44 billion, ebit $634 million, net income $284 million .Says despite unfavorable foreign currency developments and continuous cost pressure, we are confident we will achieve our full year guidance.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA confirms FY 2016 guidance

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:Confirms its guidance for FY 2016; Sales are expected to increase by 6 pct to 8 pct in constant currency. Net income is expected to grow by 8 pct to 12 pct in constant currency.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA gives FY 2016 and FY 2019 outlook; to propose dividend increase

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA:For FY 2016, Fresenius projects sales growth of 6 pct to 8 pct in constant currency.FY 2016 net income (attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE) is expected to grow by 8 pct to 12 pct in constant currency.FY 2015 reported group sales 27,626 million euros.FY 2015 reported group net income before special items of 1,423 million euros.FY 2019 Group sales are expected to reach 36 billion euros to 40 billion euros, FY 2019 group net income is expected to increase to 2.0 billion euros to 2.25 billion euros.Will propose a dividend increase of 25 pct to 0.55 euros per share.